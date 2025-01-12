Virginia Tech commit Amani Jenkins continues strong play for Johnston girls

High School

Johnston senior Amani Jenkins has the Dragons sitting atop the latest High School on SI girls basketball power rankings and a real threat to win it all again in Class 5A.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-1 forward, is averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds on the year, shooting 54 percent from the field and 81 percent at the free throw line. She also has 22 assists, 14 blocks and 13 steals. 

Back in November, she made her college choice official, signing a national letter of intent to Virginia Tech. Jenkins will be part of the Hokies class for 2025.

In a 40-point win over Southeast Polk last week, Jenkins scored 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting, making both of her 3-point attempts. She also led Johnston with eight rebounds and tied for the team lead with four assists, adding two blocks.

The Dragons return to action Tuesday at Waukee Northwest before closing out the week back home on Friday against Ankeny. 

Amani Jenkins thrives as sister battles medical condition

While Jenkins continues to find success on the basketball court, her family is hoping to do the same off of it.

Jenkins posted this past October on social media that her little sister, Brooklynn, had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in her right leg. That was the second time the youngest sibling was diagnosed with cancer after doctors found retinoblastoma, cancer of the year, at just four years old.

“She has a long road ahead of her for recovery,” Jenkins wrote along with posting a picture of her, “keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Throughout the season, opposing teams and schools have offered their support for Brooklynn by wearing blue.

