Vote: Class 2A Iowa High School Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year

High School On SI Iowa recently published polls for the midseason high school softball player of the year in each of the five classifications. Now, it is time to vote for the baseball midseason player of the year in Iowa.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament begins July 20 in both Cedar Rapids for Class 4A and Class 3A and in Carroll for Class 2A and Class 1A. Many of the players you will see listed below are part of teams currently ranked in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 State Baseball Rankings .

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 2A Baseball Midseason Player of the Year. Stats listed with the players are from Bound and accurate as of June 28, 2026.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Monday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 2A Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, Junior

Phillips has picked up the slack with star Braylon Bingham limited, hitting .519 with eight homers, 11 doubles and two triples. He has driven in 54 and scored 36 runs on the year.

Reece Blaisdell, Roland-Story, Sophomore

Like so many teams, the Norsemen have plenty of worthy candidates. Blaisdell is one of those, going 7-0 with three saves in 12 games, striking out 64 with just 20 hits allowed in almost 40 innings pitched.

Owen Coyle, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Junior

The catcher, Coyle is a field general and a big part of the offense, hitting .405 with 10 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 21 runs scored. He has nine steals and thrown out eight trying to steal.

Will Litton, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Junior

On the mound, Litton is 4-0 with 43 strikeouts in 34 innings, holding a 0.62 earned run average. At the plate, he is hitting .457 with 27 RBI and 24 runs scored.

Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, Junior

It is just too tough to leave Kennedy off, even with his teammate on the list. The junior is 7-1 with 60 strikeouts in 38 innings, as opponents are hitting just .113 off him and he owns a 0.91 earned run average.

About Our Midseason Baseball Player Of The Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.