Vote: Class 3A Iowa High School Softball Midseason Player Of The Year

With June rapidly finishing up, that means the Iowa high school softball season is preparing to enter the stretch run of the year.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will begin Monday, July 20, in Fort Dodge at Rogers Park, bringing together many of the top teams and players in the state. High School On SI Iowa currently provides a Top 25 state softball power rankings , so now, we need to see who the top players are.

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 3A Softball Midseason Player of the Year in each classification. Stats listed with the player are from Bound and based on those numbers imputed as of June 26, 2026 at noon CT.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 3A Softball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, Junior

Gookin has been exceptional at the plate, blasting 12 home runs and just as many doubles. She has driven in 45, scoring 35 runs with 21 walks. Gookin is 16-2 inside the circle with one save, 167 strikeouts and 0.66 earned run average.

Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Senior

The future University of Iowa Hawkeye has recorded 11 home runs, 10 doubles and two triples, scoring 33 runs and driving in 31. She has also gone 7-1 pitching with over a strikeout per inning.

Layna DeMoss, Benton, Junior

DeMoss leads the class with 52 RBI, hitting 14 homers and 11 doubles with three triples. She has 48 total hits and 38 runs scored with 22 steals.

Harper Meyers, Williamsburg, Eighth-Grader

It has been quite the summer for Meyers, as she has inserted herself directly into the heart of the Raider lineup, recording five home runs and eight doubles with 36 RBI and 19 runs scored. She is also 5-0 with 30 strikeouts.

Grace Pence, Albia, Senior

Good luck hitting off Pence, as she is 20-0 with a 0.17 earned run average and 256 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched. She has allowed 28 total hits, as teams are batting .071 against her, and three earned runs.

About Our Midseason Player of the Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.