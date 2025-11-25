Vote: Iowa Girls High School Basketball 5A Preseason Player Of The Year
The time for preseason honors is here, as the girls basketball season in Iowa is set to tip and action heats up into the cold winter months.
High School on SI needs your help in determining the preseason player of the year in each classification of girls basketball in Iowa, so we are asking for you to vote for who you believe should be named.
The following are the nominees for each classification, with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winners will be announced once voting has concluded in each class.
The nominees were narrowed down from a strong pool of players to the following list of finalists. There were a number of several other worthy contenders for the honor who were left off.
Voting runs through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Girls High School Basketball Class 5A Preseason Player Of The Year
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West
The guard posted a 5A-best 25.2 points per game last year, adding six rebounds, three assists and three steals. She is committed to Army West Point.
Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty
Ramsey will look to build off her double-double junior campaign, as she posted 22.3 points and 10.4 rebounds anight to go along with two steals, 1.5 assists and a block.
Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf
The Houston signee averaged almost 21 points with five rebounds, nearly five steals and 2.6 assists per game as a junior.
Jenica Lewis, Johnston
Lewis led the Dragons to a second consecutive 5A title last year, averaging 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and nearly four steals a night. She recently committed to Notre Dame.
Samantha Becker, Cedar Rapids Washington
Averaging almost a double-double per game, Becker will look to improve upon her 17 points and seven rebounds a night.
Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic
Muller, a multi-sport standout, averaged 16 points and just under 12 rebounds per game last season.
Grace Fincham, Iowa City West
Fincham posted 16 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals a night.
KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie
Worley averaged over 13 points per game last year as a sophomore to go along with 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.
Karis Finley, Cedar Falls
Finley had a great season a year ago, averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and nearly three steals a game.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.