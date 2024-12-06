High School

Vote: Iowa High School Wrestling Class 3A Preseason Wrestler of the Year

Here are 10 candidates for Class 3A preseason wrestler of the year in Iowa

Jacob Helgeson of Johnston is one of the top Class 3A wrestlers returning this winter.
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa high school wrestling Class 3A preseason wrestler of the year.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Here are the nominees:

Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge, Senior

The Oregon State commit stunned Wells Fargo Arena when he denied Carter Freeman a fourth state title last winter, going 42-2 overall for the Dodgers. 

Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, Sophomore

DeSalvo captured the 106-pound title as a freshman for the Rams, going 38-1 including a major decision in the finals.

Bas Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock, Senior

Diaz has introduced himself nicely to Iowa wrestling, going 29-2 last season to win gold at 150 pounds.

Jacob Helgeson, Johnston, Senior

A future Iowa State wrestler like his brothers before him, Helgeson moved to the top of the podium at 165 last year, going 34-1 including a major decision in the championship match.

Jake Knight, Bettendorf, Junior

Knight put on a classic with Carter Pearson in the finals last year, coming up short, 1-0. He went 34-2 and will be looking for gold this winter. 

Timothy Koester, Bettendorf, Senior

Koester handled his business as a junior, going 44-1 including a 4-3 victory in the finals to secure gold at 126 pounds.

Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk, Senior

Pearson was back on top, claiming gold at 120 pounds last season for the Rams while finishing off a perfect 39-0 season.

Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West, Junior

Pierce has a state title and a runner-up to his name over his first two seasons, and committed to Virginia earlier this year.

Weston Porter, Lewis Central, Sophomore

It was a spectacular season for the Titan last year, as he went 35-1 with his lone loss coming in the finals. 

Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge, Junior

One of the top recruits in the nation, Ross went 47-0 last year to win his second state title in two years.

