Vote Now: Iowa High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 24-March 2) – Cast Your Ballot!
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Feb. 24-March 2. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cade Westerhoff of Fort Dodge boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Kyle Cason, Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball
Cason scored a school-record 44 points in a seven-point substate victory over Ankeny.
Macy Comito, Carlisle girls basketball
Comito went off for 33 points, sinking six 3-pointers in a postseason victory.
Cole Darling, ADM boys bowling
Darling fired a 232 to claim top honors in 2A at the boys state bowling tournament.
Libby Dhuse, North Scott girls bowling
With a 216 score, Dhuse knocked off defending 2A state champion Jaelynn Ketterer to claim top honors at state bowling.
Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketball
Fandel piled up the points, scoring 41 with 11 rebounds and six assists in a postseason win for the Saints. She also hit seven 3-pointers.
Luke Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball
In a tough loss to Central DeWitt, Frazell went off for 44 points with six rebounds for the Go-Hawks.
Ben Geer, Waterloo West boys bowling
Geer rolled a 259 in the finals to secure the 3A individual state championship after piling up a 766 series to earn the No. 1 seed.
William Gerdes, Cedar Falls boys basketball
Gerdes had 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting while going 2-for-2 from the 3-point line with five rebounds and five blocked shots in a substate round victory over Iowa City High.
Bode Goodman, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
Goodman flirted with a substate triple-double, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals.
Sam Kress, Maquoketa boys bowling
Kress rolled a 226 in the 1A championship match to secure a state title. He was the No. 1 seed following his 758 series in pre-bracket play.
Cael LaFrentz, Decorah boys basketball
LaFrentz tallied 44 points, going 20-for-28 from the field while adding 14 rebounds in a victory over Independence to move the Vikings one step closer to the state tournament.
Trey McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys basketball
Postseason Trey showed up in a victory vs. Pleasant Valley, scoring 33 points with four made 3-pointers.
Logan Moline, Manson Northwest Webster boys basketball
In leading the Cougars to their first substate final, Moline scored 24 points with 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Landen Norris, Knoxville boys basketball
Norris scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and five assists as the Panthers remained unbeaten. The senior was 8 of 8 from the free throw line.
Tori Richart, Vinton-Shellsburg girls bowling
Richart entered bracket play as the No. 4 seed, but secured the state championship with a victory in the finals of 1A.
Andrew Rotzoll, Clear Creek-Amana boys basketball
Rotzoll became just the fifth 1,000-point scorer in Clipper school history this season.
Macy Smedley, Waterloo West girls bowling
Smedley made it a clean sweep for Waterloo West at state, winning the 3A individual title after entering bracket play as the No. 8 seed.
Drake Warland, Southeast Valley boys basketball
Warland scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Jaguars to a postseason win. The senior finished with 572 points, setting a new single-season school record in the process.
