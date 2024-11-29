Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa boys basketball Class 1A preseason player of the year?
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa boys basketball Class 1A preseason player of the year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13. Here are the nominees:
Mason Bechen, North Linn, Senior
The next Lynx star, Bechen scored 532 points with 139 assists, 104 rebounds and 76 steals last year.
Brady Boulton, Montezuma, Junior
Another incredible athlete who had a fine football season, look for Boulton to continue to build off that. He had 551 points scored with 127 rebounds, 100 assists and 60 steals last year.
Brody Buck, Madrid, Senior
Part of a strong 1-2 punch for the Tigers, Buck accounted for 433 points with 132 rebounds, 68 assists and 45 steals a season ago.
Jordan Cota, Kee, Senior
Cota produced 491 points while also grabbing 202 rebounds last year, adding 52 assists, 40 steals and 23 blocks.
Drew Eilers, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
Eilers helped the Rebels reach the 8-Man football finals. He imposed his will on the basketball court last year, scoring 333 points with 278 rebounds, 64 assists and 27 steals.
Colby Eskildsen, Northwood-Kensett, Senior
Eskildsen is coming off a junior season in which he tallied 473 points with 284 rebounds, 126 assists, 56 steals and 52 blocks.
Gabe Funk, Lenox, Senior
Funk led Lenox on a deep football playoff run and looks to do the same on the hardwood where he had 492 points with 239 rebounds, 86 assists, 74 steals and 35 blocks.
Carter Gruver, Woodbine, Senior
Gruver recorded 526 points to go along with 133 rebounds, 119 assists and 67 steals as a junior.
Caleb Haack, Iowa Valley, Senior
A Div. I football recruit, Haack also shines on the basketball court as evident by his 485 points, 298 rebounds, 96 blocks and 88 assists last year recorded.
Luke Hellige, Holy Trinity, Senior
Hellige had himself a strong junior season, recording 597 points with 205 rebounds, 57 assists and 25 steals.
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Junior
Heydon finished his sophomore season for the Crusaders with 489 points, 217 rebounds, 58 assists, 29 steals and 26 blocks.
Collin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s, Senior
After helping the Hawks win the 8-Man football crown, Homan will be a key part of the basketball team. Last year, he had 378 points with 186 rebounds.
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Junior
Horn looks to build off his first season as a Gael where he produced 487 points with 250 rebounds, 41 blocks, 39 assists and 38 steals.
Dylan Marquart, Dunkerton, Senior
Dangerous from outside as evident by his 81 made 3-pointers, Marquart finished last year with 434 points, 106 rebounds, 90 assists and 35 steals.
Brady Muenchrath, Westwood, Senior
Expect a big senior season out of Muenchrath after he had 577 points with 132 rebounds, 82 assists, 80 steals and 22 blocked shots last year.
Derek Paulsen, South O’Brien, Senior
Paulsen got it done inside and out, scoring 388 points with 126 rebounds, 61 steals and 57 assists, knocking down 27 triples.
Hakeal Powell, Prince of Peace, Senior
The leading returning scorer in 1A, Powell accounted for 626 points, adding 137 rebounds, 83 assists and 83 steals.
Spencer Roeder, Bellevue Marquette, Senior
All Roeder did last year was score 464 points while grabbing 245 rebounds with 132 assists, 63 steals and 18 blocks.
Toryn Severson, Madrid, Senior
Severson looks to build off a season in which he accounted for 565 points with 141 rebounds, 61 assists, 45 blocks and 25 steals.
Aiden Stensrud, Lake Mills, Senior
One of the top post players in 1A, Stensrud had 426 points with 259 rebounds, 72 assists, 46 steals and 31 blocks a season ago.