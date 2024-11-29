Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa boys basketball Class 3A preseason player of the year?
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa boys basketball Class 3A preseason player of the year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13. Here are the nominees:
Blake Aalbers, MOC-Floyd Valley, Senior
Aalbers loaded up the scoreboard as a junior, finishing the year with 362 points while adding 63 rebounds and 42 assists.
Elliot Carlson, Humboldt, Senior
One of the top players in the North Central Conference, Carlson shined bright last year with 425 points, 123 rebounds and 53 assists.
Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, Junior
One of the top scoring threats as just a sophomore, Clark recorded 474 points with 277 rebounds, 520 blocks, 30 assists and 21 steals.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, Junior
A forward/guard combo, Coon produces all over the floor as evident by his 395 points, 171 rebounds, 58 assists, 41 steals and 29 blocks as just a 10th-grader.
Luke Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, Senior
The leading returning scorer in 3A, Frazell dropped in 485 points last year to go along with 186 rebounds, 68 assists, 41 steals and 14 blocks.
Cameron Gibson, Chariton, Senior
Gibson dished out 184 assists last year, adding 145 points, 77 rebounds, 60 steals and 31 made 3-pointers.
Jude Gibson, Ballard, Junior
An elite distributor of the ball, Gibson dished out 141 assists while scoring 425 points with 115 rebounds and 74 steals.
Ben Helmers, Algona, Senior
With Iowa State football commit Alex Manske out, Helmers takes on an even bigger role for the Bulldogs after posting 456 points with 132 rebounds, 60 steals and 42 assists last year.
Damyen Jackson, Davenport Assumption, Senior
Another key piece for Assumption, Jackson had 271 points and 67 rebounds with 42 assists and 32 steals in 17 games, knocking down 27 triples.
Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, Junior
The last name likely rings some bells, as LaFrentz is carving out his own path. As a sophomore he recorded 400 points with 275 rebounds and 67 blocked shots.
Hudson Lorensen, ADM, Junior
Lorensen filled the box score as a sophomore, tallying 380 points on the year.
Jack McGuire, Pella, Junior
The Dutch relied on McGuire last winter and he delivered, finishing with 359 points, 191 rebounds, 49 assists, 22 steals and 13 blocks as a sophomore.
Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake, Senior
An Iowa football commit, Meyer saw his season end after 16 games. He still finished with 199 points, 124 rebounds, 61 assists, 19 blocks and 17 steals while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Cole Miller, Bondurant-Farrar, Senior
In 25 games last year, MIller tallied 320 points with 180 assists, 115 rebounds and 43 steals for the Bluejays.
John Nelson, Nevada, Junior
Look for Nelson to finish off his Cub career strong, as he recorded 363 points with 165 rebounds, 65 assists, 60 blocks and 25 steals last year.
Landen Norris, Knoxville, Senior
Expect even more out of Norris this winter after he recorded 447 points with 190 rebounds, 60 assists, 27 steals and 15 blocks.
Navon Shabazz, Davenport Assumption, Junior
The Knights will go as Shabazz does, as the guard is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him register 398 points with 128 rebounds, 84 assists and 37 steals.
Max Roach, Oskaloosa, Junior
Roach quickly forced opposing coaches to plan around him, as he finished his sophomore with season 405 points, 112 assists, 66 rebounds and 42 steals in 22 games.
Andrew Rotzoll, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
Rotzoll showed he can score at will, posting 379 points in 23 games while adding 63 rebounds, 49 assists and 37 steals.
Ryan Watters, Central DeWitt, Senior
Watters had himself a season to remember, scoring 353 points while pulling down 186 rebounds to go along with 63 assists, 27 blocks and 15 steals.