Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa boys basketball Class 4A preseason player of the year?
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa boys basketball Class 4A preseason player of the year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13. Here are the nominees:
Rio Aguirre, Ankeny, Junior
Aguirre had himself a sophomore season to remember, scoring 332 points with 86 rebounds, 78 assists and 34 steals.
Creighton Bracker, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Senior
In just 16 games played, Bracker produced 235 points with 169 rebounds, including 53 offensive boards.
Traevios Brown, Ottumwa, Senior
Brown ranked ninth among all 4A players with 175 rebounds, adding 389 points with 59 assists, 42 steals and 14 blocks.
Wisdom Fode, Des Moines North, Senior
Another strong option for the Polar Bears, Fode looks to build off a season in which he scored 324 points and had 123 rebounds in 21 games, adding 75 steals.
Anthony Galvin, Cedar Falls, Senior
Limited to 14 games, Galvin still produced 160 points with 32 rebounds, 22 assists and 15 steals, sinking 26 triples.
Bode Goodman, Southeast Polk, Senior
Goodman was one of the top scoring threats in the state, finishing fourth in 4A with 494 points. He also tallied 120 rebounds, 58 assists and 49 steals.
Josiah Harrington, North Scott, Sophomore
The guard made quite the splash as a freshman, scoring 306 points with 68 rebounds and 23 assists for the Lancers.
Evan Jacobson, Waukee, Junior
The second-leading rebounder in 4A with 228 boards, Jacobson, just a junior, also scored 310 points with 39 assists, 31 blocks and 27 steals.
Trevin Jirak, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
An imposing inside presence for the Tigers, Jirak, who committed to the University of Northern Iowa, had 265 points with 187 rebounds, 68 assists, 49 blocks and 17 steals. He ranked eighth in 4A in rebounds.
Manasse Kasongo-Malu, Sioux City East, Senior
Kasongo-Maul had a 200-200 season as a junior, scoring 253 points with 207 rebounds. He finished fourth in 4A in boards, adding 28 assists, 21 steals and 11 blocks.
David Kern, Linn-Mar, Senior
Kern was the fifth-leading rebounder in 4A, grabbing 205 boards. He also finished third in points with 523, adding 54 blocks, 52 assists and 19 blocks.
Jahill Manago, Waterloo West, Senior
In just 17 games last year, Manago had 327 points with 133 rebounds, 60 assists and 23 steals, knocking down 37 three-pointers.
Trey McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior
With the ability to light it up any given night of the week, McKowen looks to build off a junior campaign in which he scored 346 points with 104 rebounds.
Jack McCaffery, Iowa City West, Senior
A Butler commit, McCaffery scored 373 points with 155 rebounds, 80 assists, 43 blocks and 20 steals.
Tate Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior
Much like he did on the football field, Perrin is a distributor, as he finished eighth in 4A with 99 assists last year, adding 144 points, 50 rebounds and 36 steals.
Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
Battling back from an injury before the season, Robinson, an Iowa State football recruit, scored 279 points with 93 rebounds, 54 assists and 24 steals in just 19 games.
Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, Junior
Schultz had a sensational sophomore season, recording 349 points with 104 rebounds in 24 games played.
Kyle Smith, Marshalltown, Junior
The Bobcats have produced exceptional basketball players over the years, and Smith appears to be the next one. As a sophomore he scored 296 points with 91 rebounds, 64 assists and 22 steals.
Reed Strohmeyer, Dubuque Hempstead, Senior
Strohmeyer accounted for 346 points in just 21 games as a junior, adding 42 assists and 26 steals.
Marcele Whitner, Mason City, Junior
The Riverhawks have a nice piece to build around in Whitner, as the junior tallied 304 points with 105 rebounds as a sophomore.