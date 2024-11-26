Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa girls basketball Class 2A preseason player of the year?
With the regular high school basketball season just getting going, High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa girls basketball Class 2A preseason player of the year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Here are the nominees:
Bailey Boeve, Hinton, Junior
As a sophomore, Boeve filled the box score with 360 points, 229 rebounds, 80 steals, 65 assists and 37 blocked shots.
Sydney Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley, Junior
Coming off her own strong sophomore campaign, Doeschot looks to build off her 458-point season that included 94 rebounds, 74 assists, 73 steals and nine blocks.
Ava Eastlick, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Senior
Eastlick put up impressive totals, scoring 400 points with 85 steals, 76 rebounds and 51 rebounds.
Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley, Junior
As a sophomore, Elsbach ranked second in 2A with 136 assists, adding 461 points, 103 steals, 136 rebounds and 21 blocks.
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah, Senior
A double-double threat on a nightly basis, Green ended her junior campaign with 436 points, 312 rebounds, 53 steals, 53 assists and 22 blocks.
Faith Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, Senior
The name Kacmarynski is familiar to prep sports in Iowa, and Faith is the next in line. She had 229 points with 109 assists, 104 rebounds and 53 steals last season.
Joelle Johnson, Pleasantville, Senior
A guard, Johnson had no trouble getting in and battling for loose balls, collecting 136 rebounds to go along with her 375 points, 54 assists and 46 steals.
Adasyn Lamb, Belmond-Klemme, Senior
The Bronco star recorded 401 points with 203 rebounds, 81 assists, 57 blocks and 49 steals in 23 games.
Shay Lemke, ACGC, Senior
Lemke hit triple digits for steals, recording 100 with 272 points, 120 assists and 87 rebounds.
Sophia McCullough, Manson Northwest Webster, Senior
The ability to play inside or outside allowed McCullough to rack up 401 points with 157 rebounds, 48 steals, 20 assists and 15 blocks last season.
Morgan Miller, Iowa City Regina, Senior
Miller led the Regals with 467 points scored to go along with 118 rebounds, 94 steals, 92 assists and even five blocks.
Trista Ohlmeier, MVAOCOU, Senior
Ohlmeier easily surpassed 400 points, finishing with 443 while grabbing 230 rebounds with 75 blocked shots, 73 assists and 55 steals.
Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, Sophomore
As a freshman, Petersen broke out, scoring 447 points with 144 steals, 83 assists, 82 rebounds and 24 blocks.
Nora Peterson, Alta-Aurelia, Senior
A cross country standout as well, Peterson was second in 2A with 136 assists last year to go along with scoring 430 points. She also had 121 steals and 147 rebounds.
Addie Rhoades, Hudson, Senior
With 370 points scored, 247 rebounds and 32 steals, Rhoades made headlines as just a junior last season.
Molly Roling, Cascade, Senior
Roling positioned herself for a big senior season by scoring 302 points with 141 rebounds, 92 assists, 45 steals and 18 blocks.
Breckyn Schilling, North Mahaska, Senior
One more go-round for Schilling, as the senior totaled 359 points with 136 rebounds, 86 assists, 84 steals and 17 blocks as a junior.
Molly Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Senior
The multi-sport standout had a fine junior season on the hardwood, scoring 472 points to go along with 149 rebounds, 108 assists, 84 steals and 53 blocks.
Leah Weaver, West Fork, Senior
Weaver finished fifth in 2A with 476 points, adding 112 steals, 96 rebounds and 68 assists to her season.
Avery Wilson, Sioux Central, Junior
Wilson will look to do even more for the Rebels as a junior after scoring 424 points ith 129 rebounds, 71 steals, 50 assists and 22 blocks.