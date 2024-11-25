Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa girls basketball Class 5A preseason player of the year?
With the regular high school basketball season just getting going, High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa girls basketball Class 5A preseason player of the year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Here are the nominees:
Alyssa Bartlett, Southeast Polk, Senior
The leader of the Ram attack, Bartlett had 262 points with 82 rebounds, 45 assists and 40 steals last winter.
Samantha Becker, Cedar Rapids Washington, Junior
Becker had herself a sensational sophomore season, scoring 374 points in 23 games with 151 rebounds, 90 steals and 47 assists. Over half of her rebounds came on the offensive end.
Divine Bourrage, Davenport North, Senior
A breakout junior season saw Bourrage knock down a barrage of shots, scoring 495 points, which ranked third-most in 5A, with 232 rebounds, 139 assists and 71 steals.
Mya Crawford, Ankeny Centennial, Senior
Crawford helped the Jaguars, finishing out her sophomore season with 352 points to go along with 167 rebounds, 75 steals, 70 assists and 15 blocked shots.
Grace Fincham, Iowa City West, Junior
A swing player who can handle guard or forward duties, Fincham tallied 348 points with 147 rebounds, 46 assists and 40 blocks.
Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, Junior
Finley was good for a little of everything as a sophomore, scoring 366 points with 108 rebounds, 63 steals, 60 assists and 28 blocks.
Vera Grom, Sioux City West, Senior
Grom was a force in scoring and rebounding racking up 342 points to go with her 212 rebounds. She also had 41 assists, 33 steals and 19 blocks.
Journey Houston, Davenport North, Senior
Big things should be in store for Houston as a senior after scoring 317 points in just 17 games with 143 rebounds, 82 assists, 78 steals and five blocks.
Amani Jenkins, Johnston, Senior
A true post presence, Jenkins helped the Dragons by scoring 325 points with 165 rebounds, 34 assists, 29 blocked shots and 26 steals.
Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Junior
One of the most recruited players in Iowa, Lewis concluded her sophomore season with 304 points, 78 rebounds, 74 assists, 56 steals and 19 blocks.
Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, Junior
Another member of the strong Class of 2026, McCorkle is coming off a season in which she scored 270 points with 60 steals, 52 rebounds and 36 assists.
Ellie Muller, West Des Moines Dowling, Junior
The Maroons will go as Muller goes, as the racked up 297 points, 261 rebounds, 86 blocked shots, 30 assists and 18 steals as a sophomore.
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, Junior
The cross country standout who started her prep career at Iowa Falls-Alden, Ollivierre scored 472 points, which ranked fourth in 5A, to go along with 110 rebounds, 62 steals and 59 assists.
August Palmer, Iowa City High, Senior
A scorer, Palmer had 334 points with 116 rebounds, 85 assists and 41 blocks las season.
Jaeden Pratt, Ankeny Centennial, Senior
Leading the Jaguars will be Pratt, as she had 293 points, 154 rebounds, 41 assists, 38 steals and 19 blocks as a junior.
Hudsyn Ranschau, Sioux City East, Junior
Ranschau didn’t show her age, scoring 335 points in 21 games with 51 assists, 21 steals and 12 blocks as just a 10th-grader.
Emilie Sorensen, Waukee, Senior
Sorensen tallied 335 points to go with 118 rebounds, 45 steals, 45 assists and 14 blocks last winter for the Warriors.
Quinn Vice, Pleasant Valley, Senior
The senior put together a memorable junior campaign, recording 299 points with 102 rebounds, 30 steals, 29 assists and 21 blocked shots.
Jayla Williams, Ankeny, Junior
Right there with Lewis for the best guard in 5A from the junior class, Williams tallied 299 points with 123 rebounds, 66 steals, 37 assists and 21 blocks last year.
Ava Zediker, West Des Moines Dowling, Senior
Zediker was second in 5A with 501 points last year, adding 127 rebounds, 104 assists, 40 steals and 18 blocks to her totals.