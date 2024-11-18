High School

Vote: Who is the Iowa Class 2A football Player of the Year?

Here is a list of the top 2A players in the state of Iowa, including Bryson Childress, Caden Lundt, who competed on the gridiron this past season

PCM's Adrien Robbins is a candidate for Class 2A player of the year.
While there is no scientific formula that makes this easy, we have tried our best to compile a list of the top players by class in Iowa high school football. With that being said, excellent candidates are sure to be missed and we apologize in advance for that.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the Class 2A nominees:

Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa Defensive Lineman

Antonelli caused problems for opposing offenses, recording 14.5 sacks with 20 total tackles for loss among his 56.5 stops. 

Bryson Childress, West Lyon, Quarterback

The senior has completed over 70 percent of his passes this year for 1,455 yards and 20 TDs against just two picks, adding 576 yards and 11 scores with his legs. 

Quincy Collins, West Burlington, Running Back

Opposing defenses knew Collins was getting the ball, and still couldn’t contain him, as the senior rushed 272 times for 2,474 yards with 35 touchdowns. 

Jayden Daale, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Daale appears to be the next in line to lead the CL/G-LR offense, as the sophomore completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,023 yards with nine TDs while rushing for another 657 and five scores. 

Vince Diers, Anamosa, Quarterback

Diers was effective from the pocket all season, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,958 yards with 26 touchdowns. 

Caden Lundt, Spirit Lake, Quarterback

Lundt had a career game in the state semifinals, completing 24 of 28 for 374 yards with five total TDs. He now has 2,547 yards passing with 38 touchdowns, completing 69 percent of his throws with just eight interceptions for a QB rating of 205.6.

Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley, Wide Receiver

It’s tough to reach 1,000 yards receiving, and Reichter almost hit the number, finishing with 963 on 50 receptions while scoring 10 touchdowns.

Adrien Robbins, PCM, Running Back

One of the top RBs in the state, Robbins had nearly 300 yards in the semifinals. He ends his career with 2,192 yards and 24 scores on the season. 

Austin Scranton, Anamosa, Running Back

Scranton racked up the offensive production as a senior, carrying the football 259 times while recording 1,723 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns. 

Gavin VanGorp, PCM, Quarterback

VanGorp was extremely effective throughout the season, throwing for 1,490 yards with 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 379 and 15 more TDs.

