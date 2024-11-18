Vote: Who is the Iowa Class 2A football Player of the Year?
While there is no scientific formula that makes this easy, we have tried our best to compile a list of the top players by class in Iowa high school football. With that being said, excellent candidates are sure to be missed and we apologize in advance for that.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the Class 2A nominees:
Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa Defensive Lineman
Antonelli caused problems for opposing offenses, recording 14.5 sacks with 20 total tackles for loss among his 56.5 stops.
Bryson Childress, West Lyon, Quarterback
The senior has completed over 70 percent of his passes this year for 1,455 yards and 20 TDs against just two picks, adding 576 yards and 11 scores with his legs.
Quincy Collins, West Burlington, Running Back
Opposing defenses knew Collins was getting the ball, and still couldn’t contain him, as the senior rushed 272 times for 2,474 yards with 35 touchdowns.
Jayden Daale, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Daale appears to be the next in line to lead the CL/G-LR offense, as the sophomore completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,023 yards with nine TDs while rushing for another 657 and five scores.
Vince Diers, Anamosa, Quarterback
Diers was effective from the pocket all season, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,958 yards with 26 touchdowns.
Caden Lundt, Spirit Lake, Quarterback
Lundt had a career game in the state semifinals, completing 24 of 28 for 374 yards with five total TDs. He now has 2,547 yards passing with 38 touchdowns, completing 69 percent of his throws with just eight interceptions for a QB rating of 205.6.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley, Wide Receiver
It’s tough to reach 1,000 yards receiving, and Reichter almost hit the number, finishing with 963 on 50 receptions while scoring 10 touchdowns.
Adrien Robbins, PCM, Running Back
One of the top RBs in the state, Robbins had nearly 300 yards in the semifinals. He ends his career with 2,192 yards and 24 scores on the season.
Austin Scranton, Anamosa, Running Back
Scranton racked up the offensive production as a senior, carrying the football 259 times while recording 1,723 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns.
Gavin VanGorp, PCM, Quarterback
VanGorp was extremely effective throughout the season, throwing for 1,490 yards with 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 379 and 15 more TDs.