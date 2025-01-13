High School

Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (1/12/2025)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 5-11

Carlisle's Asa Hemsted wrestles Damarion Ross of Fort Dodge in the state finals last year. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 5-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Nakia Ollivierre of Waterloo West girls basketball.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Brady Boulton, Montezuma boys basketball

Boulton broke the school record for most points in a game, finishing with 54 as the Braves topped Centerville, 78-67. The mark broke the previous high set by Trey Shearer at 46.

Grace Collins, Denison-Schleswig girls bowling

Collins rolled a game of 259 while recording a series score of 472, which places her inside the Top 15 for both this season. 

Quincy Cooper, Raccoon River-Northwest girls wrestling

Cooper had two falls in a total of just over two minutes as RR-N swept Ankeny (37-33) and Cedar Falls (38-33) in a triangular featuring the Top 3 teams in Iowa. 

Rylan Gaul, West Delaware boys wrestling

Gaul scored a fall in 3:10 in a dual with Williamsburg, helping West Delaware top the No. 1 team in Class 2A, 35-25. 

Asa Hemsted, Carlisle boys wrestling

Hemsted scored a 10-5 decision over Henry Christensen of North Polk in a key match during a dual that Carlisle dominated, 51-21. 

Joelle Johnson, Pleasantville girls basketball

Johnson broke the school record for made 3-pointers in a game with seven, finishing with 40 points to break her own single-game mark. 

Austin Klein, MMCRU boys bowling

Klein rolled the highest score of the season to begin 2025, recording a 593 series with a high game of 230. 

Ellie Muller, West Des Moines Dowling girls basketball

Muller was all over the glass vs. Southeast Polk, as the junior pulled down 17 rebounds. She also scored 21 points with eight blocked shots. 

Kate Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball

Shafer had herself a complete game in a meeting between No. 1 and No. 2, scoring 12 points with six rebounds, give steals, three blocks and three steals vs. North Mahaska.

Jathan South, ACGC boys basketball

In a big win over Des Moines Christian, Jathan South scored 35 points to lead the Chargers, 63-50.

Addison Steenhoek, PCM girls basketball

In a ranked matchup, Steenhoek knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points as PCM topped Montezuma, 59-44. 

Dylan Stein, Lenox boys wrestling

With a pin and a forfeit win, Stein reached the 150-win mark for his career.

Kaden Van Regenmorter, Western Christian boys basketball

Van Regenmorter went off vs. MMCRU, scoring 38 points with nine 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and four assists as Western Christian won, 88-75. 

Trent Warner, Nodaway Valley boys wrestling

Warner reached the 150-win mark for his career during action this past week. Warner went 3-0 with two falls and a forfeit. 

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington girls basketball

In a Top 10 showdown with MVAOCOU, Wolfswinkel led the Braves with 26 points, adding nine rebounds and a steal. 

Adeeya Yanga, Storm Lake girls basketball

Yanga reached a milestone on the court for the Tornadoes this past week, reaching 1,000 career points.

Published
