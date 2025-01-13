Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (1/12/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 5-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nakia Ollivierre of Waterloo West girls basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Brady Boulton, Montezuma boys basketball
Boulton broke the school record for most points in a game, finishing with 54 as the Braves topped Centerville, 78-67. The mark broke the previous high set by Trey Shearer at 46.
Grace Collins, Denison-Schleswig girls bowling
Collins rolled a game of 259 while recording a series score of 472, which places her inside the Top 15 for both this season.
Quincy Cooper, Raccoon River-Northwest girls wrestling
Cooper had two falls in a total of just over two minutes as RR-N swept Ankeny (37-33) and Cedar Falls (38-33) in a triangular featuring the Top 3 teams in Iowa.
Rylan Gaul, West Delaware boys wrestling
Gaul scored a fall in 3:10 in a dual with Williamsburg, helping West Delaware top the No. 1 team in Class 2A, 35-25.
Asa Hemsted, Carlisle boys wrestling
Hemsted scored a 10-5 decision over Henry Christensen of North Polk in a key match during a dual that Carlisle dominated, 51-21.
Joelle Johnson, Pleasantville girls basketball
Johnson broke the school record for made 3-pointers in a game with seven, finishing with 40 points to break her own single-game mark.
Austin Klein, MMCRU boys bowling
Klein rolled the highest score of the season to begin 2025, recording a 593 series with a high game of 230.
Ellie Muller, West Des Moines Dowling girls basketball
Muller was all over the glass vs. Southeast Polk, as the junior pulled down 17 rebounds. She also scored 21 points with eight blocked shots.
Kate Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball
Shafer had herself a complete game in a meeting between No. 1 and No. 2, scoring 12 points with six rebounds, give steals, three blocks and three steals vs. North Mahaska.
Jathan South, ACGC boys basketball
In a big win over Des Moines Christian, Jathan South scored 35 points to lead the Chargers, 63-50.
Addison Steenhoek, PCM girls basketball
In a ranked matchup, Steenhoek knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points as PCM topped Montezuma, 59-44.
Dylan Stein, Lenox boys wrestling
With a pin and a forfeit win, Stein reached the 150-win mark for his career.
Kaden Van Regenmorter, Western Christian boys basketball
Van Regenmorter went off vs. MMCRU, scoring 38 points with nine 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and four assists as Western Christian won, 88-75.
Trent Warner, Nodaway Valley boys wrestling
Warner reached the 150-win mark for his career during action this past week. Warner went 3-0 with two falls and a forfeit.
Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington girls basketball
In a Top 10 showdown with MVAOCOU, Wolfswinkel led the Braves with 26 points, adding nine rebounds and a steal.
Adeeya Yanga, Storm Lake girls basketball
Yanga reached a milestone on the court for the Tornadoes this past week, reaching 1,000 career points.