Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (11/24/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 18-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nathan Feldmann of North Polk football.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Kadley Bailey, Creston girls basketball
Bailey scored 23 points with eight steals and three assists as Creston topped Des Moines Hoover, 63-12.
Jayden Brown, West Des Moines Valley football
Brown hauled in eight passes for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers finished second in Class 5A.
Drake DeGroote, West Des Moines Valley football
DeGroote completed 17 of 25 for 279 yards with three touchdowns in the Class 5A finals vs. Southeast Polk.
Lexi Dietlker, Springville girls basketball
Dietlker racked up 11 steals to go along with her 12 points vs. Northeast for the Orioles.
Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley girls basketball
Elsbach did all she could vs. Treynor, scoring 29 points with 16 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three assists.
Nathan Feldmann, North Polk football
Feldmann and the Comets on their first-ever state title, as the senior rushed 21 times for 117 yards with three touchdowns in the Class 4A final.
Grace Fincham, Iowa City West girls basketball
Fincham accounted for 32 points with six rebounds and five steals as the Trojans topped Solon.
Gustavo Gomez, West Hancock football
Gomez was strong on both sides of the ball, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown while recording eight tackles with a forced fumble he recovered in the Class A finals.
Holden Hansen, Southeast Polk football
Hansen completed 24 of 37 for 332 yards and three TDs while rushing 19 times for 97 and two more scores to lead the Rams to their fourth consecutive Class 5A title.
A.J. Harder, Tri-Center football
Harder completed 17 of 24 for 207 yards and a touchdown while not throwing an interception as Tri-Center won its first-ever state title in the Class A final.
Tate Hawf, West Lyon football
Hawf and his teammates finished off a perfect season with the Class 2A state title, as he rushed 17 times for 114 yards with two touchdowns.
Kaden Hills, Southeast Polk football
Hills caught six passes for 99 yards with two touchdowns as the Rams won the Class 5A state championship for a fourth straight year.
Colin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s football
Homan was all over the field in the 8-Man finals, recording 8.5 tackles including three for loss with a sack and a quarterback hurry as the Hawks won another state championship.
Jaxan Huyser, West Lyon football
Huyser and the West Lyon defense made things miserable for Spirit Lake in the Class 2A finals, as he recorded 5.5 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble.
Rowan Jacobi, Springville girls basketball
Jacobi kicked off her junior season by scoring 33 points with 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a win over Northeast.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center football
Jirovsky led the Spartans to a third straight title, rushing for 121 yards and three scores while completing 8 of 14 passes for another 92.
Carter Kunze, Tri-Center football
Kunze carried the ball 36 times for 168 yards and a touchdown as Tri-Center knocked off defending state champion West Hancock in the Class A final, 14-10.
Carson Meyer, West Lyon football
Meyer recovered two fumbles and broke up two passes for West Lyon in a victory over Spirit Lake for the Class 2A state title.
Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley football
The future Iowa State Cyclone caught six passes for 77 yards with two touchdowns in the Class 5A finals.
Tom Scheer, Dubuque Wahlert football
Scheer showed off his dual-threat abilities, catching five passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for 49 and another score to win the Class 3A title.
BJ Tate, North Polk football
Tate was a workhorse in the Class 4A final, rushing 31 times for 152 yards while also catching two passes.
Ryker Thoren, Grundy Center football
Thoren racked up 8.5 tackles with two for loss as the Spartan defense held Dike-New Hartford to just 35 yards rushing.
Landon Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s football
Waldschmitt tied a state title game record with seven total touchdowns, rushing 33 times for 177 yards and five scores while throwing for 156 and two as the Hawks won the 8-Man state title.