Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (11/4/2024)
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ty Bell, Solon football
Bell sparked the Spartans past Benton, completing 17 of 23 for 219 yards with three touchdowns.
Noah Borcherding, Dike-New Hartford football
On just 11 attempts, the senior racked up 140 yards and scored four times as the Wolverines rolled into the quarterfinals.
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls cross country
Denton earned a state cross country title in record-breaking fashion, going 17:59.3 to set a new 1A mark.
Drew Eilers, Gladbrook-Reinbeck football
Eilers scored seven total touchdowns, rushing for five, throwing one and returning an interception for another.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella girls cross country
Ferebee made her mark once again on the biggest stage, winning her second Class 3A state cross country title while setting an all-course record in 16:30.9.
Kalleigh Greene, Springville volleyball
Greene did all she could to help the Orioles in a tough five-set loss to Calamus-Wheatland, dishing out 57 assists with no errors.
Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa boys cross country
The Bison was a beast in 1A, winning the state cross country title in 15:57.
Conley Harne, West Des Moines Valley football
Harne made his first career field goal, providing the Tigers a walk-off 31-28 win over Sioux City East. He was also 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts.
Kaitlynn Hasselbusch, Lisbon volleyball
With 54 assists and just one error, Hasselbusch made the most of her final volleyball match for the Lions.
Tate Hawf, West Lyon football
Hawf returned from injury to spark his team, rushing 12 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, as West Lyon moved to the quarterfinals.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert football
The Iowa State commit rushed 37 times for 254 yards, finding the end zone three times to lead the Tigers past Waverly-Shell Rock.
Braeden Jackson, Ankeny Centennial football
It was the Jackson show Friday night, as the Jaguar recorded six total touchdowns in a 52-28 victory. Four of those came before halftime.
Daniel Laramie, Ankeny football
Laramie was a one-man rushing machine for the Hawks, going for 279 yards with four TDs on 21 carries in a playoff win.
Kennedi McGarvey, Don Bosco volleyball
In a five-set win over Sidney, McGarvey recorded 29 kills.
Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country
The sophomore shined bright at state, capturing the Class 4A title with a time of 17:58.
Shannon Moorman, Dike-New Hartford volleyball
Perennial state contenders Dike-New Hartford is back in the field thanks to Moorman’s efforts at the next, which included nine blocks in the regional final.
Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina volleyball
In a match to secure a state bid, Naeve recorded 39 kills over four sets for the Regals.
Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque boys cross country
Nauman became just the second boy to eclipse the 15-minute mark, winning the Class 3A state title in 14:59.6 over defending champ Canaan Dunham of Pella.
Will Nuss, Johnston football
Four of the seven completions for Nuss went for touchdowns, as the senior threw for 262 yards in a playoff victory.
Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg football
With over 500 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns, it was the Rochford show in a 70-48 win vs. Janesville.
Karson Rubel, Humboldt football
The junior kicked through a 32-yard field goal with eight seconds left, lifting the Wildcats past rival Clear Lake, 13-10. It was his second made field goal of the night.
Austin Scranton, Anamosa football
Scranton racked up 246 yards rushing on 27 carries, scoring three touchdowns in a win over West Burlington, Notre Dame.
Molly Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont volleyball
Shafer and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont locked up a ticket to state in a regional final win with 39 kills.
Tate Slagle, Algona football
The University of Iowa baseball commit caught five passes for 116 yards with two touchdowns as the Bulldogs advanced in the playoffs.
Noelle Steines, Tipton girls cross country
Steines became just the second four-time state champion, securing the 2A gold with a dominating performance.
Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center boys cross country
Vokes would not be denied, winning 2A gold a year after placing second in 1A at state cross country.
Jack Wallace, Iowa City West football
Wallace, a senior, made sure to extend his career by one more game, going 14 of 18 passing for 211 yards with three TDs in a win over Bettendorf. He also ran for 60 more yards.
Preston Wicker, Gilbert football
Wicker did it with his arm and legs, throwing for 116 yards while rushing for 177. He had four total touchdowns in the win.
Ethan Zuber, Ankeny boys cross country
The defending Class 4A state champion did it again, going out in style with a time of 15:01.