Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (12/23/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 16-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyler Peterson of Waterloo East boys bowling.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Owen Anderson, Mormon Trail boys basketball
Anderson put his team on his shoulders, scoring 42 points with nine rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 72-59 victory over Melcher-Dallas.
Brady Boulton, Montezuma boys basketball
Boulton put up 37 points with eight steals, five assists and four rebounds as the Braves tipped Sigourney, 71-68.
Luke Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball
Frazell went for 44 points with seven rebounds and five steals in a win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah girls basketball
Green collected a monster double-double, scoring 13 points with 23 rebounds in a 54-46 victory over Clarinda.
Billie Kindred, Keota boys basketball
What can make a 24-point game even more impressive? How about grabbing 24 rebounds to go along with six assists, five steals and two blocks.
Matthew Klostermann, Central City boys basketball
Coming off a standout football season, Klostermann eclipsed 1,000 career points in a win over East Buchanan.
Gavin Kramer, Northeast boys basketball
The senior had a triple-double to help lead Northeast past Maquoketa, scoring 16 points with 13 assists and 10 rebounds.
Logan Moline, Manson Northwest Webster boys basketball
With a 21-point game vs. Southeast Valley, Moline surpassed 1,000 points in his career.
Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian girls basketball
Oetker flirted with a triple-double in a win over Pleasantville for the Lions, scoring 27 points with 11 steals and eight rebounds.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley boys basketball
The talented senior scored 39 points with 22 rebounds, five steals and four blocks, helping North Fayette Valley get by South Winneshiek, 61-55.
Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg boys basketball
Rochford flirted with a quadruple-double in a win, scoring 13 points with 13 rebounds, nine steals and six assists.
Bella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura girls basketball
Schisel caused problems for Eagle Grove all night, scoring 24 points while recording 15 steals with four assists and three rebounds in a 73-31 victory.
Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco boys wrestling
The sophomore shined bright at the Battle of Waterloo for the Dons, going unbeaten during the two-day event including a 12-3 victory over Jake Knight of Bettendorf.
Toryn Severson, Madrid boys basketball
Severson scored 32 points as the Tigers hit the 100-point mark in a win over West Central Valley.
Adam Sobczak, Holy Trinity Catholic boys basketball
Sobczak dished out 14 assists with just two turnovers, adding six points and three steals in a convincing win over Van Buren County.
Isaiah Sholes, Essex boys basketball
Sholes was an imposing figure inside the paint, blocking 12 shots to go along with his 20 points, 17 rebounds and five steals.
Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball
It has been quite the stretch for Stokes, as she had a 26-point, 17-assist, seven-steal performance vs. Okoboji, following that up by scoring 33 points in a win vs. Newell-Fonda.