Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (2/10/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Feb. 3-9. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sam Hoodjer of Clarksville boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Molly Allen, Riverside girls wrestling
With a dominating performance in the finals, Allen earned her fourth state championship, completing her season 31-0 overall.
Mason Bechen, North Linn boys basketball
Bechen went for 54 as the Lynx scored 103 against Starmont, adding four steals and four rebounds. The point total is tied for the second-most this year.
Katie Biscoglia, Raccoon River-Northwest girls wrestling
Biscoglia picked up her third title in three years, helping RR-N earn the 2A team title in the process at girls state wrestling. The junior went 58-1 on the year.
Isaac Clark, Boone boys swimming
Clark served notice to the rest of the state, as he now has the fastest time in the 50 freestyle at 20.73.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake boys basketball
Coon went over the 1,000 career point mark with a career-high 35 as the Tornadoes topped Denison-Schleswig.
Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan girls basketball
Eastman approached Audi Crooks territory for the Golden Bears, scoring 40 points on 17 of 23 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and four steals.
Bode Goodman, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
Goodman was everything you want out of a senior in a close win over Ankeny, going 11-for-15 from the free throw line, finishing with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Caleb Haack, Iowa Valley boys basketball
Haack put up a 20-20 in a 54-47 win, scoring 26 points while grabbing 22 rebounds.
Ben Helmers, Algona boys basketball
After going for 51 earlier this year, Helmers “settled” for a 40-point night in a win over Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, adding four assists.
Adriana Howard, Centerville girls basketball
The senior had a memorable performance vs. Central Lee, recording a triple-double by scoring 23 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists.
Hudson Huberg, Linn-Mar boys swimming
Huberg will be in contention at state for multiple medals, as the junior has the fastest 100 freestyle time (45.91) and second-best 200 freestyle (1:40.73).
Lauren Johnson, Stanton girls basketball
Johnson did it all in a narrow win, scoring 30 points while grabbing 23 rebounds as Stanton topped Fremont-Mills, 49-44.
Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar girls basketball
Johnston had a 20-20 double-double, scoring 21 points while grabbing 24 rebounds.
Emily Larsen, Cedar Rapids Prairie girls basketball
In a 5A Top 10 battle, Larsen led the Hawks with 28 points to get by Iowa City High. The junior sank five 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central girls wrestling
Manz downed fellow former state champion Skylar Slade in the finals, winning gold at 145 pounds while going a perfect 49-0 on the season.
Owen Myers, Perry boys basketball
Myers went off vs. South Hamilton, scoring 47 points with seven rebounds.
Hollynn Rieck, Creston girls basketball
Rieck was the ultimate distributor for her team, dishing out 15 assists while also grabbing seven rebounds with three steals.
Paige Rummans, Saydel girls basketball
Rummans continues to crush the school history books, going for 34 points with 20 rebounds in a win over Greene County, including 15 of those rebounds on the offensive end.
Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan girls basketball
Schwieso was on her game vs. Winterset, scoring 17 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, finishing with a triple-double.
Isabella Stika, Turkey Valley girls basketball
Stika made her presence known with 26 rebounds to go along with 10 points in a win for her team.
Abby Tuttle, North Polk girls basketball
Behind a 23-point night from Tuttle, the Comets topped Carlisle. The senior also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, knocking down three 3-pointers.
Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda girls basketball
Wellhausen was all over the glass against Glenwood, pulling down 26 rebounds while also blocking 10 shots.
Ava Zediker, Dowling girls basketball
Zediker had herself a game, scoring 38 points as the Maroons topped Waukee Northwest, 83-50.