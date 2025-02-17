Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (2/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Feb. 10-16. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jacey Johnston of Saint Ansgar girls basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m PT. Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville boys basketball
As just a sophomore, Bingham has already eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark, doing so in a 36-point showing vs. Interstate 35.
Payton Bradley, St. Edmond girls basketball
Bradley, a senior, knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 25 in a regional round win for the Gaels.
Hayden Hakes, Iowa City West boys swimming
Hakes won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle races at state while also swimming as part of the winning 200 medley relay.
Luke Hellige, Holy Trinity Catholic boys basketball
Hellige went off in a win over Clark County, scoring 42 points with seven rebounds.
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond boys basketball
The Gaels put the finishing touches on a strong regular season as Horn scored 38 points on 14 of 22 shooting with 10 rebounds.
Teagan Kinzie, Atlantic boys swimming
Kinzie swam to the 50 free para title at the state championships.
Jaiden Lovelace, Sioux City boys swimming
Lovelace was a double winner at the state meet, claiming gold in the 200 free para and the 100 free para races.
Parker Macho, Linn-Mar boys swimming
Macho showed his skills inside the pool, winning gold at state in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Finn Martin, Newton boys swimming
Martin showed he is the fastest swimmer in the state, winning both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle races.
Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf girls basketball
McCorkle reset the school single-game scoring record, a mark she previously held, with 40 points in a win over Central DeWitt.
Aubrey Metzger, Central Lyon girls basketball
Metzger had 39 points with 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a win over Okoboji.
Matthew Neighbor, Alburnett boys basketball
Neighbor racked up 41 points with 16 rebounds and five blocks for the Pirates.
Toryn Severson, Madrid boys basketball
Severson became just the 43rd boy in Iowa high school basketball history to record 2,000 career points for his career this past week.
Logan Westhoff, Dubuque Hempstead boys swimming
Westhoff swam the opening leg of the state-winning 400 freestyle relay and the anchor on the 200 freestyle relay that also won gold, helping Hempstead claim the team title in the process.