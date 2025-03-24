Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (3/24/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 17-23. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winners: Toryn Severson of Madrid boys basketball and Alyssa Richman of Manson Northwest Webster girls track.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake girls track and field
Bolluyt won two individual events at the Lakes Conference Indoor, placing first in the 60 hurdles and high jump. She also ran the anchor leg at the winning 4x400 relay.
Mackenzie Harder, Storm Lake girls track and field
Harder had a nice day at the Lakes Conference Indoor meet, winning the 200 and the long jump while placing second in the 60.
Gage Heyne, English Valleys boys track and field
Heyne was dominant in the distance races at the Central College Indoor, winning both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Caden Klein, Newton boys track and field
Klein was a three-event winner at the Central College Indoor, placing first in the 60, 200 and 400 races.
Kamryn Lande, Roland-Story girls track and field
Lande won the 200, ran the anchor on the winning 4x200 and the final leg of the 4x400 that finished third at the Central College Indoor.
Kienna Lassen, MOC-Floyd Valley girls track and field
Lassen opened up her season with golds in the 800 and 1,500 at the Lakes Conference Indoor championships.
McKenna Montgomery, Albia girls track and field
Montgomery won the 3,000 and was the runner-up in the 800 at the Central College Indoor.
Keegan Reuter, Spirit Lake boys track and field
Reuter won the high jump by clearing 6-2 at the Lakes Conference Indoor meet while helping the Indians win the 4x400 by running the opening leg.
Adalyn Sporleder, Roland-Story girls track and field
Sporleder had four Top 5 performances at the Central College Indoor, winning the long jump and running the lead leg of the first place 4x200. She was also fourth in the 60 and fifth in the 200.
Macy Thorson, Northwood-Kensett girls track and field
Thorson had a busy night at the Wartburg Invitational, winning the 55 while finishing second in the 55 hurdles and 200 to go along with a third in the 400.
Kaleigh Tooker, MOC-Floyd Valley girls track and field
Tooker won the 60 and ran on the winning distance medley and 4x200 relays at the Lakes Conference Indoor.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote once every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.