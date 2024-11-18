Vote: Who should be the Iowa Class 1A football Player of the Year?
While there is no scientific formula that makes this easy, we have tried our best to compile a list of the top players by class in Iowa high school football. With that being said, excellent candidates are sure to be missed and we apologize in advance for that.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the Class 1A nominees:
Sam Benson, South Hardin, Wide Receiver
Benson cracked 1,000 yards receiving, finishing his junior campaign tih 1,003 on 54 receptions with 10 touchdowns scored.
Noah Borcherding, Dike-New Hartford, Running Back
The senior shined bright this year, rushing for 1,722 yards with 27 touchdowns for the Wolverines, who will play for the state championship.
Isaac Bruns, Sigourney-Keota, Running Back
Over the years, the Cobras have had some high-level talent at running back. Bruns added his name to that list by rushing for 1,461 yards with 23 TDs.
Jordan Dusenberry, Wilton, Defensive Back
Teams learned to not pick on Dusenberry, as the senior recorded eight interceptions to go along with 43.5 tackles. He also had 411 yards receiving on the year.
Kinnick Fahrenkrog, Sioux Central, Running Back/Linebacker
Fahrenkorg was as busy as anybody on the field each week, rushing for 1,138 yards on 220 carries with 20 touchdowns while also recording a 1A-best 101 tackles.
Drew Keith, Wilton, Quarterback
Keith was very effective, completing over 6o percent of his passes for 1,987 yards with 22 touchdowns against just six interception, helping his team reach the semifinals.
Julien Kramer, Dyersville Beckman, Defensive End
Kramer used his athleticism to record 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss this past fall.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Quarterback
Jirovsky was a receiver last year as the Spartans won a second straight title, now, as a junior, he is the QB. Going into the finals, he has completed 75 percent of his passes for 2,089 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception on 179 attempts.
Garrett Luett, Underwood, Quarterback
Luett threw for 2,184 yards on 310 attempts, completing 176 passes with 22 touchdowns on the season.
Colin Meester, Dike-New Hartford, Quarterback
Meester completed 95 of 157 for 1,197 yards with 15 touchdowns, adding another five rushing scores with his legs.