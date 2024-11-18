Vote: Who should be the Iowa Class A state Player of the Year?
Here are the Class A nominees:
Nathan Beitz, Maquoketa Valley, Defensive Line
No matter how teams tried to contain him, they could not keep Beitz out of the backfield, as the senior racked up 30.5 tackles for loss, finishing with eight sacks and 80.5 tackles in all.
Brady Bixel, West Hancock, Running Back
The focal point of a strong rushing attack, Bixel ran 196 times for 1,852 yards with 37 touchdowns heading into another state final. He has been part of four teams to reach the final round.
Tiernan Boots, Lisbon, Running Back
Boots scampered his way to 1,805 yards with 29 touchdowns, averaging just under 10 yards per carry.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, Running Back
Gordon raced to the end zone 31 times while finishing the year with 285 carries and 1,932 yards.
Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue, Wide Receiver
Kilburg made sure to put his name on the map, catching 100 passes for 1,159 yards with 10 touchdowns. He is just the fourth Iowa player to accomplish 100 receptions.
Carter Kunze, Tri-Center, Running Back
Kunze and the Trojans will compete for state gold, as the senior has led the offense with 2,285 yards on 310 carries, scoring 38 touchdowns including four in the semifinals.
Derek Paulsen, South O’Brien, Wide Receiver
Paulsen also went over 1,000 yards receiving, finishing with 1,025 on 50 receptions with 15 TDs, good for an average of 20.5 yards per catch.
Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, Quarterback
Schwiesow led the Saints to the state semifinals, throwing for 1,212 yards with 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 469 and scoring 10 times.
Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central, Quarterback
Just a sophomore, Verschoor showed excellent accuracy, throwing for 1,645 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions among his 194 attempts.
Preston Wicker, Madrid, Quarterback
As good a dual-threat as there is in the state, Wicker ran for 1,979 yards while throwing for 1,209 with 43 combined TDs. He also made over 50 tackles with 11 for loss on defense.