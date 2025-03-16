Way too early Iowa high school boys basketball preseason rankings
The final basket was scored, the buzzer sounded, and tears dried up from a memorable 2024-24 boys basketball season in Iowa.
So, as the courts sit mostly vacant now until next year, we need to preview what could be the preseason Top 10 in each class for 2025-26.
For the top spots, we have selected Waukee Northwest in 4A, Storm Lake in 3A, Carroll Kuemper in 2A and St. Edmond in 1A.
Earlier we previewed what could be the preseason girls Top 10 in each class on High School Sports on SI.
Here are class-by-class preseason Top 10 rankings as of now without any knowledge of possible key newcomers or potential transfers factored in:
WAY TOO EARLY BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. Waukee Northwest
2. Cedar Falls
3. Waukee
4. Dowling
5. Valley
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
8. Linn-Mar
9. Davenport Senior
10. Sioux City East
Why Waukee Northwest is No. 1: The Wolves will need to replace a couple of key pieces, but start with the duo of Colin Rice and Landon Davis who helped lead them to the finals this past year. Mack Heitland also returns along with Tate McCollum and Isaiah Oliver.
Class 3A
1. Storm Lake
2. Decorah
3. Ballard
4. Knoxville
5. ADM
6. MOC-Floyd Valley
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
8. Clear Lake
9. Pella
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Why Storm Lake is No. 1: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes made a giant leap this past year, advancing to state while running through almost everybody they played in the regular season. Now, with that experience, this coming season could be a special one for Storm Lake and one of the top players in the state.
Class 2A
1. Carroll Kuemper
2. Grand View Christian
3. Western Christian
4. Unity Christian
5. West Lyon
6. Treynor
7. Aplington-Parkersburg
8. Cascade
9. Grundy Center
10. Ridge View
Why Carroll Kuemper is No. 1: The Knights were one of the highest scoring teams in the state last year, but were denied a spot at state. Look for them to shore up the defensive side with returning starters Ryan Clair, Brock Badding and Jack Badding carrying the load.
Class 1A
1. St. Edmond
2. Woodbine
3. Bishop Garrigan
4. Boyden-Hull
5. Madrid
6. MMCRU
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard
8. Montezuma
9. Bellevue Marquette
10. North Linn
Why St. Edmond is No. 1: The Gaels reached the semifinals, falling to eventual champion Madrid. They return all but one player who saw minutes led by all-stater Hunter Horn. Joining him will be fellow seniors-to-be Jakob Koopman, Grant Galles, Jack McElroy and Carson Bargfrede.