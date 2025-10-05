Week 6 Roundup: Record Night for Iowa High School Football QB
Calamus-Wheatland High School senior Dain Sprague had a memorable night this past week on the football field.
Sprague led his team to a thrilling 70-68 victory over Central City in Iowa high school football eight-player action, throwing for 494 yards. He completed 26 of 49 with eight touchdowns on the night.
The yardage total places him 11th on the state’s all-time list for most passing yards in an eight-player game. He moved ahead of Johnny Schwaller of Coon Rapids-Bayard and just behind Nathan Trenkamp from Easton Valley, who threw for 500.
Sprague’s total is the most since 2020 when Eddie Burgess of Montezuma threw for 517. Burgess also set the state record with 696, which came in an epic state playoff game with Remsen St. Mary’s that same year.
The win mvoed the Warriors to 3-3 on the year, as Sprague also added 109 yards rushing and two more touchdowns. He is the third Iowan this season to record a game with 10 total touchdowns.
With the eight passing TDs, Sprague is tied for fifth with several others on the all-time list while his 10 total touchdowns places him in a tie for second all-time.
Calamus-Wheatland hosts Edgewood-Colesburg this coming Friday. Sprague has thrown for 1,498 yards with 21 touchdowns, adding 389 yards and eight scores on the ground this season.
Western Christian Hangs on in Rivalry Game
Rivalry games are always fun and exciting, and honestly, the record of both teams can be thrown out the window most times. That was the case between Western Christian and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.
While the Wolfpack entered 4-1 and the heavy favorites, the winless Lions gave them everything they could handle and more before falling, 34-33.
Landon DeStigter and Gavin Brands were the difference for Western Christian, as DeStigter threw for 299 yards and have five total touchdowns while Brands caught seven passes for 121 and a score.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had won the last two meetings, with the last win for the Wolfpack in the series coming in 2019. Since 2008, the Lions lead, 7-3.
Jaxx DeJean Shows out on Special Night
Prior to kickoff between OABCIG and Estherville-Lincoln Central, Jaxx DeJean was honored with his selection to the Navy All-American Game Bowl, which will be held in January.
Needing a win on Homecoming after dropping two of three entering the night, DeJean and the Falcons soared, besting Estherville-Lincoln Central, 50-21. They raced out to a 22-0 lead and never looked back.
DeJean hauled in seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, as Raif Jensen was 9 of 12 passing for 172 while Kade Spotts ran in three TDs.