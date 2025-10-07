Week 7 Iowa High School Football Games of the Week
With the release of RPI and weekly rankings from the state association, Iowa high school football teams now understand where they stand in terms of the playoff hunt.
Only a couple of weeks remain in the regular season for half of the class, meaning these next two Friday night’s are going to be filled with pressure-packed situations and moments.
But that is what they coaches and kids have been preparing for, so expect nothing short of thrilling games to take place.
Here is a look at some of the key games scheduled for Week 7 in Iowa high school football:
Week 7 Iowa High School Football Games of the Week
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls
Both of these teams like to run the football, as Cedar Rapids Prairie has rushed for 1,302 yards and Cedar Falls has 1,136 on the year. Dawson Kahl leads the Prairie backfield while Ian Futchtman is the top runner for Cedar Falls.
Clarksville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Over the last four games played, Clarksville has scored 76, 54, 78 and 76. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, meanwhile, has put up 54, 42, 63, 77 and 78. What does that mean? The scoreboard operator will be busy in this one as Nathan Moons leads Clarksville against Treyvon Herron, Hudson Clark and Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Sioux City East at Johnston
Johnston has won the last six meetings between these two. They have each played Ankeny, with Johnston scoring a 30-21 victory and Sioux City East falling, 26-20. Cal Jepsen leads Sioux City East, throwing for 1,468 yards and 14 TDs while Trevin Helming has 13 passing TDs for Johnston.
West Sioux at MMCRU
Each come into the night 6-0, as West Sioux has scored 55 and 63 points the last two weeks. MMCRU, meanwhile, has allowed just seven points in its last two games. Blake Wiggins for West Sioux has over 1,000 yards passing with 17 TDs while Eli Harpenau has over 1,200 yards of offense and 18 scores for MMCRU.
Kingsley-Pierson at GTRA
The district title is on the line as Kingsley-Pierson and GTRA should be nothing short of a shootout. Landon Howe has 900 yards passing and another 441 yards rushing for Kingsley-Pierson, racking up 21 total TDs. Teagan Hanson is one of the top QBs in the state with 1,602 yards and 24 scores, as Jaxson Schnell has 11 receiving touchdowns.
Waukee Northwest at Southeast Polk
Waukee Northwest, the lone unbeaten left standing in 5A, takes on the only team to win the 5A state title in Southeast Polk. Mack Heitland orchestrates the offense for Waukee Northwest, racking up 1,563 yards in the air and 21 TDs. Jordon Green is one of his top targets, catching 33 passes for 566 and 10 TDs. The Rams are led by Stanley Cooper, who has 731 yards rushing and eight scores.
Interstate 35 at West Marshall
Both are sitting at 4-2 overall and ranked in the Top 10 in the IHSAA ratings. Jace Maxwell leads the way for Interstate 35, rushing for 534 yards and nine touchdowns, as West Marshall features dual-threat QB Blayk Hart, who has 632 yards in the air, 728 yards on the ground and 12 total TD.