Who Are The Top Iowa High School Football Wide Receivers In 2026?

One of the top college prospects in Iowa high school football is a wide receiver in Woodbine’s Landon Blum, as he leads the way in 2026 among his position.

Blum, a Penn State University commit, is one of the many returning stars on the football field this coming season.

High School On SI Iowa has released an early preseason Top 25 for the state, and team outlooks on some of the top-ranked teams. Here is a look at some of the top wide receivers for 2026.

Previously, we highlighted some of the top defensive players in Iowa high school football.

Top Iowa High School Football Wide Receivers

Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, Senior

In terms of production, Thoreson is the leading wide receiver back in Iowa high school football after catching 75 passes for 1,206 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns.

Waukee Northwest's Jordon Green signals for a first down during a football game at Southeast Polk High School on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Pleasant Hill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordon Green, Waukee Northwest, Senior

The offense for the Wolves is loaded in 2026, and Green is one of the big reasons why. As a junior, he tallied 68 receptions for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per catch.

Landon Blum, Woodbine, Senior

Blum, a multi-sport star, is one of the top college prospects in the state, as he has committed to Penn State and Matt Campbell. He hauled in 60 passes for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns competing at the eight-player level.

Van Meter’s Lexon Blevins (2) and Kuemper Catholic’s Griffin Glynn fight for the ball Nov. 21, 2025 during the Class 2A high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Griffin Glynn, Kuemper Catholic, Senior

The defending state champions will be replacing several key players, but they have Glynn to lean on, as he caught 56 passes for 1,013 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

David William, Storm Lake, Senior

William, who has committed to Wayne State, caught 58 passes for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, averaging 17 yards per reception.

Kyle Sub, Underwood, Senior

Sub caught 54 passes covering 889 yards and eight scores last season.

Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, Senior

Gregoire averaged over 19 yards per reception last season, finishing with 858 yards and 11 touchdowns on 45 catches.

Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, Senior

Lloyd will look to improve upon a fine junior season that saw him catch 49 balls for 785 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

Braxton Parks, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Junior

Parks burst on the scene a year ago as a sophomore, catching 53 passes for almost 800 yards with 10 trips to the end zone.

Abram Decena, Centerville, Junior

Forming an incredible connection with Mack Murdock, Decena is the top target, as he had 44 catches for 771 yards and 11 TDs last fall.

Tanner Troendle, Kee, Senior

Troendle caught 12 touchdowns among his 38 receptions as a junior, racking up 760 yards with a 20-yard average.

Isaiah Grant, Sioux City East, Junior

Grant will be a perfect target for the new quarterback at Sioux City East, as he hauled in 47 passes for 734 yards, scoring eight touchdowns last year.

Iowa City High’s Chayse Newton (3) tiptoes down the sideline against Ames Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, Senior

Last year, Newton had 60 receptions for 728 yards and six touchdowns.

Kurt Joy, Keokuk, Junior

As just a sophomore, Joy finished with 718 yards and eight touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Senior

De Jager averaged almost 17 yards per catch last year, recording 42 catches and 707 yards with six trips to the end zone.

Solon wide receiver Maddox Kelley (4) makes a leaping catch Oct. 31, 2025 during a high school football round of 16 playoff game against the Benton Bobcats in Solon, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maddox Kelley, Solon, Senior

Kelley will look to conclude his high school career by building off a 50-reception, 702-yard, 14-touchdown campaign a year ago.

Kaden Hoeper, Solon, Senior

Forming an incredible tandem with Maddox Kelley is Hoeper, as he had 42 catches for almost 700 yards, scoring nine times.

Eli Fuller, Knoxville, Senior

Fuller recorded almost 700 yards in the air last year on 51 receptions, scoring five times.

Bryer Putman, Wilton, Senior

Putman tallied 10 touchdowns among his 36 receptions, averaging almost 19 yards per catch.

Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, Junior

The 2025 season concluded for the sophomore with 662 yards and eight TDs on 36 receptions, giving him 18 yards per catch.

Chris Ford, Sioux City East, Senior

Another excellent skill position player for the Black Raiders is Ford, as he caught 39 passes for 661 yards and four touchdowns.

Iowa City Liberty’s Pryor Reiners (4) celebrates after a tough catch during a high school football game against Iowa City High Oct. 17, 2025 in North Liberty, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, Senior

His father, Randy Reiners, played quarterback at Iowa and was a standout high school athlete. Pryor is in the same mold, catching 55 passes for 631 yards and seven TDs last year while rushing for 170 yards and a score. He also made 24 tackles on defense.