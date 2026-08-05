Who Are The Top Iowa High School Football Wide Receivers In 2026?
One of the top college prospects in Iowa high school football is a wide receiver in Woodbine’s Landon Blum, as he leads the way in 2026 among his position.
Blum, a Penn State University commit, is one of the many returning stars on the football field this coming season.
High School On SI Iowa has released an early preseason Top 25 for the state, and team outlooks on some of the top-ranked teams. Here is a look at some of the top wide receivers for 2026.
Previously, we highlighted some of the top defensive players in Iowa high school football.
Top Iowa High School Football Wide Receivers
Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, Senior
In terms of production, Thoreson is the leading wide receiver back in Iowa high school football after catching 75 passes for 1,206 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns.
Jordon Green, Waukee Northwest, Senior
The offense for the Wolves is loaded in 2026, and Green is one of the big reasons why. As a junior, he tallied 68 receptions for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per catch.
Landon Blum, Woodbine, Senior
Blum, a multi-sport star, is one of the top college prospects in the state, as he has committed to Penn State and Matt Campbell. He hauled in 60 passes for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns competing at the eight-player level.
Griffin Glynn, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
The defending state champions will be replacing several key players, but they have Glynn to lean on, as he caught 56 passes for 1,013 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
David William, Storm Lake, Senior
William, who has committed to Wayne State, caught 58 passes for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, averaging 17 yards per reception.
Kyle Sub, Underwood, Senior
Sub caught 54 passes covering 889 yards and eight scores last season.
Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, Senior
Gregoire averaged over 19 yards per reception last season, finishing with 858 yards and 11 touchdowns on 45 catches.
Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, Senior
Lloyd will look to improve upon a fine junior season that saw him catch 49 balls for 785 yards, scoring three touchdowns.
Braxton Parks, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Junior
Parks burst on the scene a year ago as a sophomore, catching 53 passes for almost 800 yards with 10 trips to the end zone.
Abram Decena, Centerville, Junior
Forming an incredible connection with Mack Murdock, Decena is the top target, as he had 44 catches for 771 yards and 11 TDs last fall.
Tanner Troendle, Kee, Senior
Troendle caught 12 touchdowns among his 38 receptions as a junior, racking up 760 yards with a 20-yard average.
Isaiah Grant, Sioux City East, Junior
Grant will be a perfect target for the new quarterback at Sioux City East, as he hauled in 47 passes for 734 yards, scoring eight touchdowns last year.
Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, Senior
Last year, Newton had 60 receptions for 728 yards and six touchdowns.
Kurt Joy, Keokuk, Junior
As just a sophomore, Joy finished with 718 yards and eight touchdowns on 47 receptions.
Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Senior
De Jager averaged almost 17 yards per catch last year, recording 42 catches and 707 yards with six trips to the end zone.
Maddox Kelley, Solon, Senior
Kelley will look to conclude his high school career by building off a 50-reception, 702-yard, 14-touchdown campaign a year ago.
Kaden Hoeper, Solon, Senior
Forming an incredible tandem with Maddox Kelley is Hoeper, as he had 42 catches for almost 700 yards, scoring nine times.
Eli Fuller, Knoxville, Senior
Fuller recorded almost 700 yards in the air last year on 51 receptions, scoring five times.
Bryer Putman, Wilton, Senior
Putman tallied 10 touchdowns among his 36 receptions, averaging almost 19 yards per catch.
Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, Junior
The 2025 season concluded for the sophomore with 662 yards and eight TDs on 36 receptions, giving him 18 yards per catch.
Chris Ford, Sioux City East, Senior
Another excellent skill position player for the Black Raiders is Ford, as he caught 39 passes for 661 yards and four touchdowns.
Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, Senior
His father, Randy Reiners, played quarterback at Iowa and was a standout high school athlete. Pryor is in the same mold, catching 55 passes for 631 yards and seven TDs last year while rushing for 170 yards and a score. He also made 24 tackles on defense.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker