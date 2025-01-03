Who are the top returning Iowa high school defensive backs in 2025?
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future.
Here is a look at the top defensive backs slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:
Evan Allie, Algona, Junior
Allie was all over the field on offense for the Bulldogs, but he also had a big year on defense picking off five passes with two returned for scores.
Bryce Beachem, Johnston, Sophomore
Not only did Beachem pick off six passes, he returned half of those for touchdowns, racking up 135 return yards.
Jace Bellamy, Winterset, Junior
Bellamy picked off six passes, returning those six for 120 yards.
Tegan Bogh, Le Mars, Junior
Bogh was in on six interceptions for the Le Mars defense this past fall.
Eli Dee, Baxter, Junior
An elite QB, Dee was also the quarterback of the Bolt defense, picking off six passes with one returned for a score.
Eli Dougherty, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore
Dougherty played well above his age this past fall, picking off a total of six passes. He had 101 return yards on those interceptions.
Kinnick Geers, West Marshall, Junior
Geers recorded eight interceptions, taking two back for touchdowns. He racked up 156 yards on those picks.
Griffin Glynn, Carroll Kuemper, Sophomore
Plenty of key pieces will be back for the Knights, including defensive back Glynn, who had six interceptions.
Michael Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore
With his lengthy frame, Joyce was able to get his hands on five interceptions.
Jakob Koopman, St. Edmond, Junior
Fully recovered from a knee injury suffered as a freshman, Koopman picked off five passes for the Gaels last year.
Landon Lindgren, Lamoni, Junior
Lindgren got his hands on seven interceptions this past fall, taking one back for a pick-6.
Christopher Meyer, Independence, Junior
Teams learned to not mess with Meyer in pass coverage, as he picked off six passes.
Kayler Morris, North Tama, Junior
Morris picked off seven passes on the season, ranking among the state leaders.
Layne Peska, Iowa Valley, Sophomore
Peska earned six interceptions this past fall, with one returned for a touchdown.
Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr, Junior
Ruggles roughed up opposing receivers, picking off seven passes. He returned three for scores and totaled 180 return yards.
Gavin Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Junior
Warren made it hard for offenses to throw on his side of the field, picking off six passes.