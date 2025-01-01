Who are the top returning Iowa high school defensive linemen in 2025?
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future.
Check out High School Sports on SI Iowa for other positional breakdowns.
Here is a look at the top defensive linemen slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:
Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa, Junior
Antonelli racked up 14.5 sacks with 20 tackles for loss among his 56.5 tackles last year.
Kaiser Bovy, Don Bosco, Junior
Bovy was part of a strong Dons defense, recording 44 tackles with 13.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.
Collin Bower, CAM, Junior
Bower had 67.5 tackles in all, with 58 solo stops and 21 tackles for loss.
Landen Cooling, BGM, Junior
With 19.5 tackles for loss, Cooling was constantly causing problems for the offenses on the other side of the field.
Hunter Curley, Wapsie Valley, Junior
Curley was constantly in the backfield, registering 10 sacks with 17.5 tackles for loss among his 48 stops.
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, Sophomore
Look for even more in 2025 by Dop, as he had 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss among his 51 stops last year.
Trey Edeker, WACO, Junior
Edeker is coming off an 11th-grade campaign that included 42 tackles with nine sacks and 11 stops for loss.
Drake Hodgson, Le Mars Gehlen, Sophomore
The younger was an issue to stop by opposing offenses, making 42.5 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 for loss.
Julien Kramer, Dyersville Beckman, Junior
One of the top tight ends, Kramer is also strong on the other side, coming off a year in which he had 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.
Kane Mahler-Moreno, Woodward-Granger, Junior
A big defensive lineman, Mahler-Moreno racked up 8.5 sacks with 19.5 tackles for loss, finishing with 44.5 tackles in all.
Ben Meyer, West Lyon, Junior
All Meyer did was get in the backfield, as he had eight sacks.
Ian Middleton, West Des Moines Dowling, Junior
Middleton showed his speed on defense, making 28 tackles with 21 solo stops, eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Gage Swan, Wayne, Junior
Swan recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and six sacks among his 28 tackles in all.
Kinnick Weis, Central City, Junior
Weis will look to build off a year in which he had 48 tackles with nine sacks and 14.5 stops for loss.