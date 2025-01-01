High School

Who are the top returning Iowa high school defensive linemen in 2025?

Plenty of key DLs are slated to return in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school teams

Ian Middleton of West Des Moines Dowling is one of the top returning defensive linemen in 2025.
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future. 

Here is a look at the top defensive linemen slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:

Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa, Junior

Antonelli racked up 14.5 sacks with 20 tackles for loss among his 56.5 tackles last year.

Kaiser Bovy, Don Bosco, Junior

Bovy was part of a strong Dons defense, recording 44 tackles with 13.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.

Collin Bower, CAM, Junior

Bower had 67.5 tackles in all, with 58 solo stops and 21 tackles for loss.

Landen Cooling, BGM, Junior

With 19.5 tackles for loss, Cooling was constantly causing problems for the offenses on the other side of the field. 

Hunter Curley, Wapsie Valley, Junior

Curley was constantly in the backfield, registering 10 sacks with 17.5 tackles for loss among his 48 stops. 

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, Sophomore

Look for even more in 2025 by Dop, as he had 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss among his 51 stops last year. 

Trey Edeker, WACO, Junior

Edeker is coming off an 11th-grade campaign that included 42 tackles with nine sacks and 11 stops for loss. 

Drake Hodgson, Le Mars Gehlen, Sophomore

The younger was an issue to stop by opposing offenses, making 42.5 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 for loss.

Julien Kramer, Dyersville Beckman, Junior

One of the top tight ends, Kramer is also strong on the other side, coming off a year in which he had 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Kane Mahler-Moreno, Woodward-Granger, Junior

A big defensive lineman, Mahler-Moreno racked up 8.5 sacks with 19.5 tackles for loss, finishing with 44.5 tackles in all.

Ben Meyer, West Lyon, Junior

All Meyer did was get in the backfield, as he had eight sacks.

Ian Middleton, West Des Moines Dowling, Junior

Middleton showed his speed on defense, making 28 tackles with 21 solo stops, eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss. 

Gage Swan, Wayne, Junior

Swan recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and six sacks among his 28 tackles in all.

Kinnick Weis, Central City, Junior

Weis will look to build off a year in which he had 48 tackles with nine sacks and 14.5 stops for loss. 

