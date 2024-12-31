Who are the top returning Iowa high school running backs in 2025?
While we have plenty of sports to go before we get another special Friday night under the lights, it is never too early to look toward the future.
Here is a look at the top running backs slated to return to the field in 2025 for their respective Iowa high school football teams:
Deacon Caspers, Charles City, Junior
Caspers had a breakout season for the Comets, rushing for 1,365 yards and 14 touchdowns in one of the toughest 3A districts in the state.
Laken Caves, Alburnett, Sophomore
It was quite the 10th-grader season for Caves, as he stormed on the field with 1,251 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging just over seven yards per carry.
Emmanuel Diers, Pella, Junior
If you didn’t know about Diers before the playoffs, you quickly learned about him during them. He finished the year with 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground while also flexing his skills in the pass game.
Hudson Ehrenfelt, Mid-Prairie, Junior
All Ehrenfeld did as an 11th-grader was rush for 1,365 yards and score 26 times on 242 carries.
Jaxon Gordon, RIverside, Junior
The top returning rusher, Gordon will be primed to reach the 2,000-yard mark as a senior after going for 1,932 with 31 touchdowns this past season.
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore
Heidt had himself a year, racking up 1,580 yards on 179 carries, scoring 25 times on the ground.
Jarin Hoffman, Carroll Kuemper, Sophomore
Part of a strong offensive attack with returning QB Brock Badding, Hoffman ran for 1,294 yards and scored 17 touchdowns last fall.
Carter Hoffmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior
Hoffmann looks to build off a season in which he ran for 1,278 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Mason Hoy, Springville, Junior
After averaging over nine yards per carry last fall, Hoy is set to return following his 1,277-yard, 18-touchdown season.
Daniel Larmie, Ankeny, Junior
One of the top returning rushers in 5A, Larmie ran for 1,208 yards and scored 11 TDs on 186 attempts.
Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar, Junior
Part of the strong rush attack for the Saints, Michels paced the team with 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 117 carries.
Kasen Thomas, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Junior
Thomas racked up 1,841 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 9.2 yards per carry