104-0: Kansas 3A football power hangs 104 points on 4A opponent in Friday night blowout
Even by Andale’s sky-high standards, Friday night was historic.
The defending Class 3A state champions opened their season with a 104-0 dismantling of El Dorado at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, scoring less than two minutes into the game and never slowing down.
Quarterback Sam Harp was at the center of the early explosion, rushing for three first-quarter touchdowns and hitting Cruz Kaiser on a 38-yard pass. Lane Parthemer opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run just 1:53 into the game.
The Indians raced to a 40-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and doubled it to 80-0 by halftime - much of it with starters already resting on the sideline.
By the end of the opening 12 minutes, it was clear that Andale’s relentless offense and suffocating defense would allow nothing less than a historic blowout.
Dominance Beyond the Starters
In the second quarter, Andale continued to pile on points with touchdowns from Jrayton Dansel, Jack Horsch, Sam Kuepker, Brayden Spexarth and Emmett Eck. After the running clock started in the second half, Eck, Luke Seiler and Aiden Allaire added additional scores to reach the historic 104-point finish.
The Indians racked up 417 yards of total offense while holding El Dorado to just 68, forcing turnovers deep in El Dorado territory in the second half, even with most starters off the field. Andale’s junior varsity and freshmen units contributed heavily in the win.
A History of Supremacy
Andale’s win extended the program’s dominance in the series - the Indians have outscored the Wildcats 199-26 since 2022, including last year’s 68-7 victory. El Dorado, still searching for answers after a winless 2023 season in which it was outscored 439-64, was overwhelmed once again.
The victory also pushed Andale’s current winning streak to 14 games, with its last loss dating back to a 28-24 result to Cheney in the 2023 Class 3A semifinals. Cheney went on to win the 3A state championship that season, before Andale reclaimed the crown in 2024 with a perfect 13-0 campaign.
Last season, the Indians outscored opponents 726-135 and capped the year with a 36-19 victory over Hayden in the state title game. Their largest win in 2024 came in a 74-0 rout of Clay Center during the second round of the playoffs. Andale recorded six shutouts last season and held 13 of its last 16 opponents under 10 points.
Even with Friday’s staggering margin, it wasn’t the largest in recent memory - Andale rolled to a 108-0 win over Nickerson in 2022, the same season El Dorado’s 19 points were the most any team managed to score against the Indians.
Next Up
Andale will host Wellington in Week 2, which opened its season with a 31-13 win over Collegiate. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.