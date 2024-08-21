2024 Kansas high school football schedules released: Battle of state champions on Oct. 11
Are you ready for the 2024 high school football season?
The time has come to start marking your calendar for 2024's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as Kansas high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming KSHSAA season.
The season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 5, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 KSHSAA state championships being played November 29-30.
2024 Kansas high school football schedules for all teams in every KSHSAA classification are available on SBLive Kansas, where you can also find live Kansas high school football scores and much more.
2024 Kansas KSHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 KSHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 19: First day of practice
- September 6: First Friday night
- September 5: First games
- Oct. 31 - Nov. 1: Playoffs begin
- November 29-30: 2024 KSHSAA State Championships
2024 Kansas high school football state championship sites
The 2024 Kansas high school football state championships will be played at three sites across the state. Locations for each classification are as follows:
- Class 6A, 5A, 4A: Emporia State University-Welch Stadium
- Class 3A, 2A, 1A: Hutchinson Community College
- Class 8-Player DI, DII: Greensburg-Kiowa County High School
- Class 6-Player: Greensburg-Kiowa County High School
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with the 2023 state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
These are the 2023 KSHSAA football state champions in each classification:
2023 Kansas high school football state champions
- Class 6A: Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazers
- Class 5A: Mill Valley Jaguars
- Class 4A: Aquinas Saints
- Class 3A: Cheney Cardinals
- Class 2A: Nemaha Central Thunder
- Class 1A: Conway Springs Cardinals
- Class 8-Player DI: Lyndon Tigers
- Class 8-Player DII: Axtell Eagles
- Class 6-Player: Cheylin Cougars
