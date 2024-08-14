Kansas high school football: Andrew Babalola leads list of 2025 top football recruits
Get to know Andrew Babalola, Linkon Cure and the other top 2025 football recruits in Kansas
Before Barry Sanders was one of the best running backs in NFL history, he was just a boy with a dream growing up in Witchita, Kansas.
With the start of the 2024 Kansas high school football season less than a month away, now is a good time to point out some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Sunflower State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Kansas's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Kansas's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Andrew Babalola - Offensive tackle
- High school: Blue Valley Northwest
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 280 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 5-star (98)
- National ranking: 15
- Position ranking: 3
- College: Uncommitted
2. Linkon Cure - Tight end
- High school: Goodland
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 220 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 5-star (98)
- National ranking: 26
- Position ranking: 2
- College: Committed to Kansas State
3. Dawson Merritt - Linebacker
- High school: Blue Valley
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 215 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 63
- Position ranking: 6
- College: Committed to Alabama
4. Da'Saahn Brame - Tight end
- High school: Derby
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 235 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 102
- Position ranking: 5
- College: Committed to Tennessee
5. Jayden Woods - Edge
- High school: Mill Valley
- Height: '6"3
- Weight: 240 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 171
- Position ranking: 19
- College: Committed to Penn State
6. Juju Marks - Offensive tackle
- High school: Olathe South
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 260 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 34
- College: Committed to Kansas
7. Brock Heath - Interior offensive line
- High school: Blue Valley Northwest
- Height: 6'4.5"
- Weight: 260 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 30
- College: Committed to Kansas State
8. Brandon Wilson - Safety
- High school: Shawnee Mission West
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (87)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 85
- College: Uncommitted
9. Martel Jackson - Cornerback
- High school: Derby
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 97
- College: Committed to Kansas State
10. Keiton Jones - Interior offensive line
- High school: Field Kindley
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 315 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 78
- College: Committed to Missouri
Visit High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Published