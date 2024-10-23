Kansas football loses key in-state OT commit to Nebraska
It has been a rough season for Kansas football and head coach Lance Leipold. Following a 9-4 run in 2023 that included a bowl victory, the Jayhawks have failed to live up to preseason expectations, sitting just 2-5 and 1-3 in the Big 12.
The disappointment of all that continued recently with news that Olathe South High School offensive lineman Juju Marks decommitted. Marks, a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, has committed to Nebraska after giving his commitment to Kansas back in June of this year.
Marks is the first player from the Kansas high school class for 2025 to decommit, leaving the group with 14 at the moment. That includes one offensive lineman in Arizona’s Anderson Koop.
Tied for the highest-rated recruit in the Jayhawk class, Marks is listed at 6-6 and almost 300 pounds. Regarded as one of the top seniors in Kansas, he started out his prep career at St. Thomas Aquinas before transferring to Olathe South over the summer.
Marks has played both sides of the line at the high school level, starting out on defense before shifting over to offense during his junior campaign. He will head to Nebraska to help shore up the offensive line for Matt Rhule and company.
Prior to committing to Kansas, Marks held offers from 35 schools including Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC and Michigan.
Marks is now the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Nebraska class for next year, joining 19 other commits.
Kansas plays in-state rival Kansas State this weekend while Nebraska heads to Ohio State.