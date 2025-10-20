Kansas High School Football Coach Let Go Despite Strong Start
Despite a 5-1 start to the season, a Kansas high school football coach found himself terminated from leading his team.
Jason Spradling had all his contracts with Prairie View High School terminated following a meeting by the Prairie View USD 362 Board of Education. According to the Linn County Journal, they decided to remove Spradling as head coach at that time.
The Buffalos started the year 5-1 under Spradling, earning four consecutive wins in which they scored at least 42 points in all four games. The team would improve to 6-1 without him, besting Girard last Friday night, 49-20.
Spradling had previously served as the offensive coordinator at the school, taking over as head coach this season for the retired Kyle Littrell.
Head Coach had Been Suspended from Roles Within Kansas High School
In the report, it was noted that Spradling had been suspended from his roles at Prairie View beginning October 9. He also served as the school’s weight-room instructor.
No reason was given in the report or from Prairie View superintendent Chris Johnson.
Assistant coach Joe Cullor was promoted to interim head coach following Spradling’s suspension, leading the team to a win on October 10 over Anderson County, 49-8.
Prairie View concludes the regular season this Friday night at Iola.