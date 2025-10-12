Kansas High School Football Coach Resigns Effective Immediately
One of the five high schools in the Blue Valley USD 229 district will have a new head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Blue Valley North High School confirmed that Gene Wier has resigned, effective immediately, after less than two years on the job. Blake Mudd has been promoted to interim head coach, according to 810 Varsity.
With an enrollment of around 1,550 students, Blue Valley North competes in Class 6A of the Kansas State High School Activities Association. The football team captured the 2017 state championship and boasts graduates Andrew Babaloa and Graham Mertz.
Wier became the third head coach for the Mustang program in three years when he took over in 2024, ending an 11-game losing streak with a 21-19 win over Shawnee Mission North.
During a coaching career that spans three-plus decades on the sidelines, Wier has captured six state titles, all of which came between 1996-2003 while leading Olathe North. He also coached in Texas at Richland for nine years.
Blue Valley North Stuck in Losing Skid
Wier returned to Olathe North, leading the program for three more seasons. Dave Beaty, then the head coach at the University of Kansas, brought him on staff to serve as the director of high school reactions, continuing in that role under Les Miles.
Prior to taking over at Blue Valley North, Wier was an assistant at Mill Valley, picking up three more state championships.
Blue Valley North is currently 2-4 on the year, suffering a third consecutive loss when they were topped by St. James Academy last week, 28-20. The Mustangs will head to Bishop Miege this Friday night before concluding the regular season at home vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas the following week.