Kansas keeps one of state’s top QB prospects home as Jaylen Mason verbally commits
Mason, a junior at Wichita Northwest, will join Jayhawks in 2026
Lance Leipolid has had a tough season leading Kansas on the gridiron. But he received some good news recently by getting a verbal commitment out of Jaylen Mason.
Mason, a junior, is considered one of the state’s top Division I recruits in the class of 2026. He offered up his pledge to the Jayhawks according to a report by The Wichita Eagle.
“I’ve been up there plenty of times and it’s always felt like home,” Mason said. “I want to put on a show for my state and help rep my home state on the biggest stage nationally, so that’s a really special thing. And then they’ve always treated me like I’m a real target, a real priority in the class, which has really set them apart from other places.
“That meant a lot to me.”
Mason decided on Kansas over Big 12 rival Iowa State, who currently shares the conference lead and is ranked 10th in the country. The 2025 class for the Jayhawks includes quarterback prospect David McComb while Mason is the first commit for 2026 according to 247sports.com.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder has thrown for almost 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the year. He also has 522 yards rushing and eight scores as the Grizzlies are 7-1 overall and set to open postseason play this Friday.
“We’re very excited for Jaylen because I think people are going to see his best play in college,” Wichita Northwest head coach Steve Martin said. “Jaylen has a high ceiling and people are starting to realize he’s not just a guy who stands back there and throws. He can add some things to the running game; he is a true dual-threat kid.”
Mason received his first offer from Kansas over the summer after attending a camp. He also made an official visit recently to the school and took in a game-day environment on the sidelines.
The Jayhawks are currently 2-6 and in a bye before taking on Iowa State, BYU, Colorado and Baylor to conclude the regular season.