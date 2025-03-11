Kansas (KSHSAA) boys high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/12/2025)
The postseason is officially here as the 2025 Kansas boys high school basketball playoffs begin with KSHSAA state tournament action tipping off on March 12.
The winners from the first round will move on to Friday's semifinals, and all state championships will be decided on Saturday.
Here are the links for KSHSAA playoff brackets from every classification in Kansas boys high school basketball, as well as this week's first-round matchups:
2025 KSHSAA Class 6A Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) South vs. (8) Maize
(4) Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. (5) Mill Valley
(2) Derby vs. (7) Olathe North
(3) Heights vs. (6) Washburn Rural
2025 KSHSAA Class 5A Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) Highland Park vs. (8) Central
(4) Shawnee Heights vs. (5) Piper
(2) Kapurn Mt. Carmel vs. (7) West
(3) Andover vs. (6) Bonner Springs
2025 KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) Ottawa vs. (8) Atchison
(4) McPherson vs. (5) Baldwin
(2) Rock Creek vs. (7) Abilene
(3) Andale vs. (6) Pratt
2025 KSHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) Galena vs. (8) Bishop Ward
(4) Hesston vs. (5) Burlington
(2) Lakin vs. (7) Silver Lake
(3) Cheney vs. (6) Goodland
2025 KSHSAA Class 2A Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) Moundridge vs. (8) St. Mary's-Colgan
(4) Valley Falls vs. (5) Syracuse
(2) Sterling vs. (7) Chase County
(3) Ell-Saline vs. (6) Rossville
2025 KSHSAA Class 1A DI Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) Olpe vs. (8) Little River
(4) Central Plains vs. (5) Frankfort
(2) South Central vs. (7) Clifton-Clyde
(3) South Gray vs. (6) Quinter
2025 KSHSAA Class 1A DII Boys Basketball Bracket
(1) Cunningham vs. (8) Bucklin
(4) Elyria Christian vs. (5) Hanover
(2) Axtell vs. (7) Central Christian
(3) Dighton vs. (6) Lebo
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports