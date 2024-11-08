High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/8/2024)

Follow live for Kansas high school football scores in Week 2 of the 2024 postseason

Highland Park's Dontrail Fox hands the ball off to G'Honi Montgomery against Pittsburg in the first round of Class 5A playoffs at Hummer Sports Park on Friday, Nov. 1.
Highland Park's Dontrail Fox hands the ball off to G'Honi Montgomery against Pittsburg in the first round of Class 5A playoffs at Hummer Sports Park on Friday, Nov. 1.

The 2024 Kansas high school football postseason continues this week with several big matchups across the state Friday night, including Olathe East vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest.

The Derby Panthers have had a flawless season thus far, entering the second round of the 6A playoffs without a loss.

They will go up against Junction City in hopes of making sectionals next week. The Junction City Bluejays are coming off a decisive 47-14 win over Topeka.

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

You can follow all of the KSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Kansas high school football action for Friday and Saturday night.

KANSAS KSHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE KANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

8 Player D1 | 8 Player D1

6 Player

2024 KANSAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Kansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH KSHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

