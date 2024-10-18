Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)
The 2024 Kansas high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state Friday night, including Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley.
One big game to search for will be Maize South and Derby. They face off after the Derby Panthers took down Valley Center 49-6 in a statement win last week. Maize South took its first loss of the season by falling to Maize last week, and the Mavericks will look to get back on track this Friday.
You can follow all of the KSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kansas High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kansas high school football action Friday night.
