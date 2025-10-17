High School on SI Top 10 Kentucky Girls Volleyball Rankings - Oct. 17, 2025
The inaugural High School on SI Top 10 Kentucky Girls Volleyball Rankings are here. Since postseason is nearly upon us, we’ve decided to cap the rankings at 10.
Assumption High School of Louisville tops the chart, having recently won the Asics Challenge in Chicago and defeating the number two and three teams on our list.
1. Assumption (Louisville) (30-4)
The Rockets, ranked No. 9 in the 2025 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 girls volleyball poll, took down No. 3 Notre Dame Tuesday in three sets. Sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Brooke Codey collected 16 kills and 16 digs.
2. Mercy Academy (Louisville) (24-10)
The Jaguars completed their regular season Monday against St. Henry, taking down the Lady Crusaders in three sets. Senior Mady Yaden put down 12 kills and dug out 11 balls in the contest.
3. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills) (23-7)
The Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati area Pandas (No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball 2025 regional rankings) lost to Assumption but took matches from St. Henry and Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati) last week. Senior middle blocker and super hitter Audrey Dyas has 187 kills and 66 blocks on the season.
4. Beechwood (Fort Mitchell) (30-3)
Lost Wednesday to Seton High School (Cincinnati), which is ranked No. 12 in the nation.
5. Bowling Green (Bowling Green) (31-3)
University of Louisville commit and 6-foot-4 senior Amirra Bailey has 278 kills and 108 blocks on the season.
6. Ballard (Louisville) (27-3)
The Lady Bruins haven’t lost a match since Sept. 17.
7. Lexington Catholic (Lexington) (27-3)
Junior Charlotte Hall is one of the top setters in the state, nearly averaging 10 per set.
8. Elizabethtown (Elizabethtown) (23-6)
Pitt-commit Jessica Smallwood ranks third in Kentucky in kills and 16th in blocks.
9. St. Henry (Erlanger) (19-15)
The Lady Crusaders went 1-5 in a brutal October slate. This could serve them well, however, when postseason begins next week.
10. Sacred Heart (Louisville) (15-16)
The Valkyries’ regular season schedule was a gauntlet of ranked programs.