Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

See every Kentucky boys high school basketball final score

The 2025 Kentucky high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Kentucky high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

Adair County 71, Cumberland County 66

Blazer 78, Paintsville 76

Calvary Christian 72, Milford Christian 54

Campbell County 60, Dixie Heights 56

Franklin-Simpson 63, Bowling Green 54

Frederick Douglass 74, Great Crossing 65

Highlands 71, St. Henry 40

Lexington Catholic 59, North Laurel 48

Madison Central 83, Pulaski County 50

Madison Southern 83, Bluegrass United 34

McCracken County 101, Community Christian 27

Northeast 74, Fort Campbell 49

Northwest 66, Todd County Central 50

Paul Laurence Dunbar 72, Nelson County 65

Phelps 72, Betsy Layne 71

Somerset 59, Glasgow 50

Southwestern 82, Metcalfe County 53

Taylor County 77, Bardstown 65

West Carter 77, Raceland 73

