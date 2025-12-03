Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Adair County 71, Cumberland County 66
Blazer 78, Paintsville 76
Calvary Christian 72, Milford Christian 54
Campbell County 60, Dixie Heights 56
Franklin-Simpson 63, Bowling Green 54
Frederick Douglass 74, Great Crossing 65
Highlands 71, St. Henry 40
Lexington Catholic 59, North Laurel 48
Madison Central 83, Pulaski County 50
Madison Southern 83, Bluegrass United 34
McCracken County 101, Community Christian 27
Northeast 74, Fort Campbell 49
Northwest 66, Todd County Central 50
Paul Laurence Dunbar 72, Nelson County 65
Phelps 72, Betsy Layne 71
Somerset 59, Glasgow 50
Southwestern 82, Metcalfe County 53
Taylor County 77, Bardstown 65
West Carter 77, Raceland 73