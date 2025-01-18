Kentucky High School Coach Philip Haywood Reportedly In Serious Condition After Car Crash Saturday Morning
The state of Kentucky is in shock as reports have started to surface and confirm that legendary head coach Philip Haywood was involved in a car crash.
Haywood is the Belfry Head Coach was reported to be in serious condition after the Saturday devastation.
The crash was a result of ice on the roads which caused in Haywood’s single-car wreck. Kentucky State Police and Belfry Fire Department would arrive to the scene to help Haywood.
Haywood’s daughter Melissa took to social media to confirm that her father was in a wreck. “Dad was in a wreck. He’s got two punctured lungs, a hematoma on the brain, and a cervical fracture.
Many details have yet to be released at this time however, many reports state the legendary coach was stable following the accident
Haywood has coached for over 50 years and is the king of Kentucky with his label as the “Winningest High School Football Coach” in Kentucky. He took Belfry to a state championship this past season which they came up short against Union County.
