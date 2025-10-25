Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Adair County 35, Butler County 14
Apollo 49, Marshall County 6
Atherton 50, Iroquois 0
Ballard 21, Eastern 3
Barren County 38, Warren Central 32
Beechwood 49, Bracken County 6
Bell County 39, Clay County 8
Berea 26, Frankfort 0
Betsy Layne 41, Pike County Central 38
Bethlehem 42, Holy Cross 27
Bishop Brossart 42, Trimble County 0
Bowling Green 49, Grayson County 12
Boyle County 53, Wayne County 7
Breckinridge County 48, Waggener 43
Breathitt County 49, Jackson County 0
Butler 13, Seneca 7
Campbell County 39, Great Crossing 35
Campbellsville 27, Kentucky Country Day 17
Caverna 36, Ballard Memorial 0
Central 54, Western 6
Collins 28, South Oldham 22
Conner 52, Scott 21
Cooper 49, Boone County 3
Corbin 47, Perry County Central 13
Covington Catholic 52, Mason County 0
Crittenden County 27, Caldwell County 24
DuPont Manual 51, North Hardin 21
East Robertson 32, Greenwood 16
Elizabethtown 31, John Hardin 28
Estill County 35, Powell County 0
Fairdale 55, Moore 0
Fern Creek 49, Southern 0
Fleming County 57, Bath County 36
Franklin-Simpson 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Frederick Douglass 41, George Rogers Clark 7
Garrard County 13, Mercer County 12
Glasgow 57, Edmonson County 0
Graves County 42, Muhlenberg County 0
Greenup County 46, Rowan County 13
Hancock County 62, Fort Knox 13
Harlan County 26, Whitley County 7
Hart County 48, Larue County 29
Highlands 42, Scott County 28
Holy Cross 43, Ludlow 6
Hopkinsville 48, Christian County 13
Johnson Central 35, Ashland Blazer 0
Lafayette 21, Paul Laurence Dunbar 10
Lawrence County 55, Magoffin County 12
Lexington Catholic 47, Casey County 0
Lexington Christian 38, Washington County 8
Lincoln County 35, Russell County 12
Lloyd Memorial 42, Carroll County 6
Logan County 48, Warren East 16
Madison Central 43, Bryan Station 14
Male 17, Bullitt East 14
Marion County 30, Taylor County 14
Mayfield 58, Fort Campbell 0
McCracken County 55, Henderson County 42
Meade County 42, Central Hardin 7
Metcalfe County 60, Clinton County 28
Middlesboro 36, Harrison County 34
Monroe County 47, Green County 7
Montgomery County 31, East Jessamine 7
Murray 45, Hopkins County Central 12
Nelson County 33, Henry County 10
Newport 52, Dayton 14
North Bullitt 36, Bullitt Central 20
North Laurel 21, South Laurel 3
Ohio County 21, Thomas Nelson 13
Owensboro 61, Madisonville-North Hopkins 7
Owensboro Catholic 47, McLean County 6
Paducah Tilghman 49, Calloway County 14
Paris 54, Fairview 0
Phelps 30, Hurley 24
Pikeville 24, Hazard 6
Pineville 16, Lynn Camp 8
Prestonsburg 36, Martin County High School 30
Pulaski County 22, Southwestern 12
Raceland 51, Nicholas County 14
Rockcastle County 32, Knox Central 6
Russell 35, East Carter 6
Russellville 64, Fulton County 14
Ryle 41, Simon Kenton 13
Sayre 56, Eminence 0
Somerset 52, McCreary Central 14
South Warren 49, Daviess County 14
Spencer County 47, Grant County 14
St. Xavier 49, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Tates Creek 41, Henry Clay 12
Trigg County 48, Todd County Central 6
Trinity 52, Oldham County 0
Union County 49, Webster County 0
Valley 56, Doss 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 42, Shawnee 8
Walton-Verona 40, St. Henry 10
Western Hills 46, Shelby County 35
Williamsburg 56, Harlan 8
Woodford County 55, Anderson County 13
