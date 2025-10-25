High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Adair County 35, Butler County 14

Apollo 49, Marshall County 6

Atherton 50, Iroquois 0

Ballard 21, Eastern 3

Barren County 38, Warren Central 32

Beechwood 49, Bracken County 6

Bell County 39, Clay County 8

Berea 26, Frankfort 0

Betsy Layne 41, Pike County Central 38

Bethlehem 42, Holy Cross 27

Bishop Brossart 42, Trimble County 0

Bowling Green 49, Grayson County 12

Boyle County 53, Wayne County 7

Breckinridge County 48, Waggener 43

Breathitt County 49, Jackson County 0

Butler 13, Seneca 7

Campbell County 39, Great Crossing 35

Campbellsville 27, Kentucky Country Day 17

Caverna 36, Ballard Memorial 0

Central 54, Western 6

Collins 28, South Oldham 22

Conner 52, Scott 21

Cooper 49, Boone County 3

Corbin 47, Perry County Central 13

Covington Catholic 52, Mason County 0

Crittenden County 27, Caldwell County 24

DuPont Manual 51, North Hardin 21

East Robertson 32, Greenwood 16

Elizabethtown 31, John Hardin 28

Estill County 35, Powell County 0

Fairdale 55, Moore 0

Fern Creek 49, Southern 0

Fleming County 57, Bath County 36

Franklin-Simpson 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Frederick Douglass 41, George Rogers Clark 7

Garrard County 13, Mercer County 12

Glasgow 57, Edmonson County 0

Graves County 42, Muhlenberg County 0

Greenup County 46, Rowan County 13

Hancock County 62, Fort Knox 13

Harlan County 26, Whitley County 7

Hart County 48, Larue County 29

Highlands 42, Scott County 28

Holy Cross 43, Ludlow 6

Hopkinsville 48, Christian County 13

Johnson Central 35, Ashland Blazer 0

Lafayette 21, Paul Laurence Dunbar 10

Lawrence County 55, Magoffin County 12

Lexington Catholic 47, Casey County 0

Lexington Christian 38, Washington County 8

Lincoln County 35, Russell County 12

Lloyd Memorial 42, Carroll County 6

Logan County 48, Warren East 16

Madison Central 43, Bryan Station 14

Male 17, Bullitt East 14

Marion County 30, Taylor County 14

Mayfield 58, Fort Campbell 0

McCracken County 55, Henderson County 42

Meade County 42, Central Hardin 7

Metcalfe County 60, Clinton County 28

Middlesboro 36, Harrison County 34

Monroe County 47, Green County 7

Montgomery County 31, East Jessamine 7

Murray 45, Hopkins County Central 12

Nelson County 33, Henry County 10

Newport 52, Dayton 14

North Bullitt 36, Bullitt Central 20

North Laurel 21, South Laurel 3

Ohio County 21, Thomas Nelson 13

Owensboro 61, Madisonville-North Hopkins 7

Owensboro Catholic 47, McLean County 6

Paducah Tilghman 49, Calloway County 14

Paris 54, Fairview 0

Phelps 30, Hurley 24

Pikeville 24, Hazard 6

Pineville 16, Lynn Camp 8

Prestonsburg 36, Martin County High School 30

Pulaski County 22, Southwestern 12

Raceland 51, Nicholas County 14

Rockcastle County 32, Knox Central 6

Russell 35, East Carter 6

Russellville 64, Fulton County 14

Ryle 41, Simon Kenton 13

Sayre 56, Eminence 0

Somerset 52, McCreary Central 14

South Warren 49, Daviess County 14

Spencer County 47, Grant County 14

St. Xavier 49, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Tates Creek 41, Henry Clay 12

Trigg County 48, Todd County Central 6

Trinity 52, Oldham County 0

Union County 49, Webster County 0

Valley 56, Doss 0

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 42, Shawnee 8

Walton-Verona 40, St. Henry 10

Western Hills 46, Shelby County 35

Williamsburg 56, Harlan 8

Woodford County 55, Anderson County 13

