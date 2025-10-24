Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - October 24, 2025
There are 105 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, October 24, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as No. 19 Owensboro travels to take on No. 25 Madisonville-North Hopkins, and No. 6 Highlands hosts No. 14 Scott County.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - October 24, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday with 20 ranked contests, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
KHSAA Region 1A Football Schedule - October 24
There are 16 Region 1A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Newport vs Dayton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of hte week is highlighted by Kentucky Country Day vs Campbellsville at 7:30 PM. The final game, Pineville vs Lynn Camp, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 1A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 2A Football Schedule - October 24
There are 21 Region 2A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Fort Campbell vs Mayfield, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by McLean County vs Owensboro Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Owen County vs Gallatin County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 2A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 3A Football Schedule - October 24
There are 28 Region 3A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, McCreary Central vs Somerset, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Western at 7:00 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Henry County, starts at 8:00 PM.
KHSAA Region 4A Football Schedule - October 24
There are 21 Region 4A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Lincoln County vs Russell County, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wayne County vs Boyle County at 7:30 PM. The final game, Nelson County vs Henry County, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 4A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 5A Football Schedule - October 24
There are 21 Region 5A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Owensboro vs Madisonville-North Hopkins, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Boone County vs Cooper at 7:00 PM. The final game, Madison Southern vs West Jessamine, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 5A Football Scoreboard.
KHSAA Region 6A Football Schedule - October 24
There are 17 Region 6A high school football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Henry Clay vs Tates Creek, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oldham County vs Trinity at 7:30 PM. The final game, Bryan Station vs Madison Central, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our KHSAA Region 6A Football Scoreboard.
