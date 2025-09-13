High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from this week of Kentucky high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Anderson County 39, Harrison County 21

Apollo 42, Hancock County 7

Ashland Blazer 41, East Jessamine 6

Beechwood 45, Simon Kenton 6

Belfry 57, Southwestern 15

Bell County 36, Harlan County 7

Bellevue 21, St. Henry 7

Bethlehem 55, Frankfort 0

Boone County 34, Walton-Verona 26

Bourbon County 20, Montgomery County 13

Boyd County 42, Mason County 6

Boyle County 21, Highlands 20

Breckinridge County 28, Edmonson County 17

Bryan Station 8, Ballard 3

Bullitt East 55, Bullitt Central 0

Caldwell County 56, Webster County 14

Calloway County 45, Ballard Memorial 6

Casey County 34, Jackson County 0

Central 49, Shawnee 0

Collins 31, Oldham County 14

Conner 42, Newport Central Catholic 7

Cooper 35, Campbell County 7

Covington Catholic 49, Dixie Heights 7

Crittenden County 21, Union City 14

Daviess County 60, Christian County 7

DuPont Manual 33, Atherton 21

East Carter 43, Greenup County 35

Fairview 26, Morgan County 22

Fern Creek 35, Eastern 14

Fleming County 39, Rowan County 21

Fort Campbell 36, Hopkins County Central 16

Franklin County 28, Lexington Christian 27

Franklin-Simpson 49, Russellville 7

Frederick Douglass 40, Tates Creek 7

George Rogers Clark 42, Henry Clay 7

Gibson Southern 40, Henderson County 14

Glasgow 41, Allen County-Scottsville 6

Graves County 21, Union County 14

Grayson County 15, Butler County 14

Hart County 28, McLean County 20

Hazard 49, Breathitt County 21

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 39, Fulton County 16

Holy Cross 43, Jeffersontown 28

Holy Cross 48, Holmes 0

Hopkinsville 55, Trigg County 28

Jo Byrns 56, Todd County Central 24

John Hardin 28, Fairdale 16

Johnson Central 35, Pikeville 14

Kentucky Country Day 63, DeSales 38

Knott County Central 39, Betsy Layne 13

Letcher County Central 36, Perry County Central 20

Lincoln County 35, Danville 32

Lloyd Memorial 36, Aiken 22

Logan County 22, Greenwood 21

Lynn Camp 34, Thomas Walker 14

Magoffin County 18, West Carter 13

Marion County 20, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 14

Martin County High School 42, Knox Central 41

Mayfield 39, McCracken County 3

Monroe County 21, Barren County 14

Moore 23, Waggener 8

Muhlenberg County 41, Ohio County 6

Munford 49, Woodford County 35

Murray 55, Marshall County 28

North Bullitt 38, Doss 12

North Hardin 30, Central Hardin 0

North Oldham 31, South Oldham 21

Owensboro 34, Owensboro Catholic 21

Phelps 40, Harlan 0

Prestonsburg 41, East Ridge 8

Raceland 64, Mercer County 14

Rockcastle County 49, Powell County 0

Russell 41, Paintsville 0

Russell County 36, Clay County 22

Sayre 41, Williamsburg 16

Scott 48, Grant County 22

Scott County 55, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Somerset 42, Paris 7

South Laurel 49, Whitley County 0

South Warren 45, Bowling Green 14

Spencer County 40, Henry County 14

Taylor County 30, Newport 0

Trinity 55, Carmel 17

Valley 51, Butler 38

Warren Central 58, Warren East 45

Washington County 49, Western Hills 6

Wayne County 17, Madison Southern 6

Published
