Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Anderson County 39, Harrison County 21
Apollo 42, Hancock County 7
Ashland Blazer 41, East Jessamine 6
Beechwood 45, Simon Kenton 6
Belfry 57, Southwestern 15
Bell County 36, Harlan County 7
Bellevue 21, St. Henry 7
Bethlehem 55, Frankfort 0
Boone County 34, Walton-Verona 26
Bourbon County 20, Montgomery County 13
Boyd County 42, Mason County 6
Boyle County 21, Highlands 20
Breckinridge County 28, Edmonson County 17
Bryan Station 8, Ballard 3
Bullitt East 55, Bullitt Central 0
Caldwell County 56, Webster County 14
Calloway County 45, Ballard Memorial 6
Casey County 34, Jackson County 0
Central 49, Shawnee 0
Collins 31, Oldham County 14
Conner 42, Newport Central Catholic 7
Cooper 35, Campbell County 7
Covington Catholic 49, Dixie Heights 7
Crittenden County 21, Union City 14
Daviess County 60, Christian County 7
DuPont Manual 33, Atherton 21
East Carter 43, Greenup County 35
Fairview 26, Morgan County 22
Fern Creek 35, Eastern 14
Fleming County 39, Rowan County 21
Fort Campbell 36, Hopkins County Central 16
Franklin County 28, Lexington Christian 27
Franklin-Simpson 49, Russellville 7
Frederick Douglass 40, Tates Creek 7
George Rogers Clark 42, Henry Clay 7
Gibson Southern 40, Henderson County 14
Glasgow 41, Allen County-Scottsville 6
Graves County 21, Union County 14
Grayson County 15, Butler County 14
Hart County 28, McLean County 20
Hazard 49, Breathitt County 21
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 39, Fulton County 16
Holy Cross 43, Jeffersontown 28
Holy Cross 48, Holmes 0
Hopkinsville 55, Trigg County 28
Jo Byrns 56, Todd County Central 24
John Hardin 28, Fairdale 16
Johnson Central 35, Pikeville 14
Kentucky Country Day 63, DeSales 38
Knott County Central 39, Betsy Layne 13
Letcher County Central 36, Perry County Central 20
Lincoln County 35, Danville 32
Lloyd Memorial 36, Aiken 22
Logan County 22, Greenwood 21
Lynn Camp 34, Thomas Walker 14
Magoffin County 18, West Carter 13
Marion County 20, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 14
Martin County High School 42, Knox Central 41
Mayfield 39, McCracken County 3
Monroe County 21, Barren County 14
Moore 23, Waggener 8
Muhlenberg County 41, Ohio County 6
Munford 49, Woodford County 35
Murray 55, Marshall County 28
North Bullitt 38, Doss 12
North Hardin 30, Central Hardin 0
North Oldham 31, South Oldham 21
Owensboro 34, Owensboro Catholic 21
Phelps 40, Harlan 0
Prestonsburg 41, East Ridge 8
Raceland 64, Mercer County 14
Rockcastle County 49, Powell County 0
Russell 41, Paintsville 0
Russell County 36, Clay County 22
Sayre 41, Williamsburg 16
Scott 48, Grant County 22
Scott County 55, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Somerset 42, Paris 7
South Laurel 49, Whitley County 0
South Warren 45, Bowling Green 14
Spencer County 40, Henry County 14
Taylor County 30, Newport 0
Trinity 55, Carmel 17
Valley 51, Butler 38
Warren Central 58, Warren East 45
Washington County 49, Western Hills 6
Wayne County 17, Madison Southern 6
