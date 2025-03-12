Kentucky high school football: Pulaski County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Pulaski County announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Maroons will play 10 games, including two road contests against Bryan Station and Henderson County.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bell County, Corbin, Johnson Central, North Hardin, South Warren and on the road against North Laurel.
Below is the Maroons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PULASKI COUNTY MAROONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: vs. Kell/New Manchester (scrimmage)
Aug. 16: at North Gwinnet (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Aug. 22: at Jonesboro
Aug. 29: vs. Newton County
Sep. 5: at Langston Hughes
Sep. 12: at Buford
Sep. 27: vs. Columbia
Oct. 3: vs. East Coweta
Oct. 10: at Westlake
Oct. 24: vs. Chapel Hill
Oct. 31: at Carrollton
More From High School On SI
