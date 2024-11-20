High School

Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, Round 3 matchups and game times

Robin Erickson

South Oldham's Juelz Davila (27) celebrates his third-quarter touchdown run with teammate Julian Miles (6), left, in the Dragons' win over the Mustangs Friday night at Mitchell Irvin Stadium in KHSAA football at Crestwood, Kentucky. Sept. 13, 2024 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the third round of playoff action.

A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows Trinity moving on to the third round after a dominant victory over Fern Creek.

The Ryle Raiders also had a lopsided victory, winning 38-17 over St. Xavier.

Meanwhile, in the Class 5A bracket, the North Bullitt Eagles pulled off an overtime victory against Grayson County, winning 29-28.

>>Kentucky high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 KHSAA football playoffs.

Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus the quarterfinal matchups:

Class 6A

Third-round matchups

Central Hardin vs Barren County

7 p.m. Friday

Ryle vs Great Crossing

7 p.m. Friday

Trinity vs Ballard

7 p.m. Friday

Madison Central vs Frederick Douglass

7 p.m. Friday

2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket

Class 5A

Third-round matchups

Bowling Green vs South Warren

7 p.m. Friday

Atherton vs North Bullitt

7 p.m. Friday

Highlands vs Cooper

7 p.m. Friday

Southwestern vs Pulaski County

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A KHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Third-round matchups

Paducah Tilghman vs Bardstown

6 p.m. Friday

DeSales vs Franklin County

6 p.m. Friday

Covington Catholic vs Ashland Blazer

6 p.m. Friday

Boyle County vs Corbin

6 p.m. Friday

Class 4A KHSAA football bracket

Class 3A

Third-round matchups

Union County vs Hart County

6 p.m. Friday

Central vs Christian Academy-Louisville

6 p.m. Friday

Lexington Catholic vs Russell

6 p.m. Friday

Bell County vs Belfry

6 p.m. Friday

Class 3A KHSAA football bracket

Class 2A KHSAA football bracket

Class 1A KHSAA football bracket

