Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, semifinal matchups and game times

Ryle Raiders wide receiver Landon Lorms (1) runs down the field with the ball in the second quarter of a high school football game between the Ryle Raiders and Central Hardin Bruins, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Clifford R. Borland, Sr. Stadium in Union, Ky.
The Kentucky high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the semifinals of playoff action.

A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows dominant victories by Ryle and Great Crossing as they head into what should be a competitive semifinal matchup.

Meanwhile, Frederick Douglass' tough defense held Madison Central to only 6 points as the Broncos moved on to the next round.

In the Class 5A bracket, the quarterfinals games were not competitive as all the winning teams took the victory by at least 20 points. Cooper with the largest margin, winning by 41.

Covington Catholic sprung the upset of the tournament in Class 4A by ending Boyle County's 32-game winning streak.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 KHSAA football playoffs.

Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus the semifinal matchups:

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

Ryle vs Great Crossing

7 p.m. Friday

Trinity vs Frederick Douglass

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

South Warren vs Bowling Green

7 p.m. Friday

Cooper vs Highlands

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A KHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

Franklin County vs Covington Catholic

7 p.m. Friday

Paducah Tilghman vs Corbin

7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A KHSAA football bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

Christian Academy-Louisville vs Lexington Catholic

7:30 p.m. Friday

Union County vs Belfry

7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A KHSAA football bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

Owensboro Catholic vs Somerset

7 p.m. Friday

Beechwood vs Lexington Christian

7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A KHSAA football bracket

Class 1A

Semifinal matchups

Kentucky Country Day vs Raceland

7:30 p.m. Friday

Sayre vs Campbellsville

7:00 p.m. Friday

Class 1A KHSAA football bracket

