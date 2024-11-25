Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The Kentucky high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the semifinals of playoff action.
A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows dominant victories by Ryle and Great Crossing as they head into what should be a competitive semifinal matchup.
Meanwhile, Frederick Douglass' tough defense held Madison Central to only 6 points as the Broncos moved on to the next round.
In the Class 5A bracket, the quarterfinals games were not competitive as all the winning teams took the victory by at least 20 points. Cooper with the largest margin, winning by 41.
Covington Catholic sprung the upset of the tournament in Class 4A by ending Boyle County's 32-game winning streak.
Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus the semifinal matchups:
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
Ryle vs Great Crossing
7 p.m. Friday
Trinity vs Frederick Douglass
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
South Warren vs Bowling Green
7 p.m. Friday
Cooper vs Highlands
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A KHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
Franklin County vs Covington Catholic
7 p.m. Friday
Paducah Tilghman vs Corbin
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A KHSAA football bracket
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Lexington Catholic
7:30 p.m. Friday
Union County vs Belfry
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A KHSAA football bracket
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
Owensboro Catholic vs Somerset
7 p.m. Friday
Beechwood vs Lexington Christian
7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A KHSAA football bracket
Class 1A
Semifinal matchups
Kentucky Country Day vs Raceland
7:30 p.m. Friday
Sayre vs Campbellsville
7:00 p.m. Friday
Class 1A KHSAA football bracket
