Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: Week 1 scores (11/8/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Kentucky high school football scores from the first round of the 2024 playoffs

Cooper Jaguars wide receiver Jaidan Combs (3) receives a pass against Ryle Raiders Ryan Handorf (2) during the first half of the high school football game between neighborhood Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Cooper High School. / Carter Skaggs for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Kentucky high school football playoffs begin Friday night (November 8) with a slate of important postseason matchups across the state, including two ranked SBLive opponents, No. 2 Cooper vs. No. 23 South Oldham, in the first round.

Meanwhile, the region 6A playoffs begin with No. 4 Male vs. Eastern and No. 8 St. Xavier vs. Simon Kenton. with Male and St. Xavier being the favorites.

You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.

Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action on Friday night:

