Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Kentucky high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this week as Class 6A through 1A start playing playoff football on Thursday, Nov. 7
>>Kentucky high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 KHSAA football playoffs.
Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Class 6A
First-round featured matchups
Mccracken County vs Warren Central
7 p.m. Friday
Central Hardin vs Christian County
7:30 p.m. Friday
North Hardin vs Daviess County
7 p.m. Friday
Henderson County vs Barren County
7 p.m. Friday
Ryle vs Pleasure Ridge Park
7 p.m. Friday
St. Xavier vs Simon Kenton
7:30 p.m. Friday
DuPont Manuel vs Campbell County
7:30 p.m. Friday
Great Crossing vs Meade County
7 p.m. Friday
Trinity vs Southern
7:30 p.m. Friday
Fern Creek vs Oldham County
7:30 p.m. Friday
Male vs Eastern
7 p.m. Friday
Ballard vs Bullitt East
7 p.m. Friday
Tates Creek vs Madison Central
7 p.m. Friday
Bryan Station vs Henry Clay
6:30 p.m. Friday
Frederick Douglass vs Paul Laurence Dunbar
6:30 p.m. Friday
Lafayette vs George Rogers Clark
7 p.m. Friday
2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
First-round featured matchups
Owensboro vs Ohio County
7 p.m. Friday
Bowling Green vs Madisonville-North Hopkins
7 p.m. Friday
South Warren vs Apollo
7 p.m. Friday
Graves County vs Greenwood
7 p.m. Friday
Atherton vs Seneca
7 p.m. Friday
Moore vs Butler
7 p.m. Friday
Grayson County vs Iroquios
6:30 p.m. Friday
Fairdale vs North Bullitt
7 p.m. Friday
Woodford County vs Dixie Heights
7 p.m. Friday
Highlands vs Collins
8 p.m. Friday
Cooper vs South Oldham
7:30 p.m. Friday
Scott County vs Conner
7 p.m. Friday
Montgomery County vs North Laurel
7 p.m. Friday
Southwestern vs East Jessamine
7 p.m. Friday
Pulaski County vs West Jessamine
7:30 p.m. Friday
Madison Southern vs South Laurel
7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 5A KHSAA football bracket
Class 4A KHSAA football bracket
Class 3A KHSAA football bracket
Class 2A KHSAA football bracket
Class 1A KHSAA football bracket
Brady Twombly