High School

Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Brady Twombly

South Oldham's Ethan Arnold (3) celebrates his touchdown in the first half at South Oldham High School's Mitchell Irvin Stadium in KHSAA football at Crestwood, Kentucky. Sept. 13, 2024
South Oldham's Ethan Arnold (3) celebrates his touchdown in the first half at South Oldham High School's Mitchell Irvin Stadium in KHSAA football at Crestwood, Kentucky. Sept. 13, 2024 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff time has arrived in Kentucky high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this week as Class 6A through 1A start playing playoff football on Thursday, Nov. 7

>>Kentucky high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 KHSAA football playoffs.

Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Class 6A

First-round featured matchups

Mccracken County vs Warren Central

7 p.m. Friday

Central Hardin vs Christian County

7:30 p.m. Friday

North Hardin vs Daviess County

7 p.m. Friday

Henderson County vs Barren County

7 p.m. Friday

Ryle vs Pleasure Ridge Park

7 p.m. Friday

St. Xavier vs Simon Kenton

7:30 p.m. Friday

DuPont Manuel vs Campbell County

7:30 p.m. Friday

Great Crossing vs Meade County

7 p.m. Friday

Trinity vs Southern

7:30 p.m. Friday

Fern Creek vs Oldham County

7:30 p.m. Friday

Male vs Eastern

7 p.m. Friday

Ballard vs Bullitt East

7 p.m. Friday

Tates Creek vs Madison Central

7 p.m. Friday

Bryan Station vs Henry Clay

6:30 p.m. Friday

Frederick Douglass vs Paul Laurence Dunbar

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lafayette vs George Rogers Clark

7 p.m. Friday

2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket

Class 5A

First-round featured matchups

Owensboro vs Ohio County

7 p.m. Friday

Bowling Green vs Madisonville-North Hopkins

7 p.m. Friday

South Warren vs Apollo

7 p.m. Friday

Graves County vs Greenwood

7 p.m. Friday

Atherton vs Seneca

7 p.m. Friday

Moore vs Butler

7 p.m. Friday

Grayson County vs Iroquios

6:30 p.m. Friday

Fairdale vs North Bullitt

7 p.m. Friday

Woodford County vs Dixie Heights

7 p.m. Friday

Highlands vs Collins

8 p.m. Friday

Cooper vs South Oldham

7:30 p.m. Friday

Scott County vs Conner

7 p.m. Friday

Montgomery County vs North Laurel

7 p.m. Friday

Southwestern vs East Jessamine

7 p.m. Friday

Pulaski County vs West Jessamine

7:30 p.m. Friday

Madison Southern vs South Laurel

7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 5A KHSAA football bracket

Class 4A KHSAA football bracket

Class 3A KHSAA football bracket

Class 2A KHSAA football bracket

Class 1A KHSAA football bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Home/Kentucky