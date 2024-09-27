Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)
The 2024 Kentucky high school football continues this week with several big matchups across the state on Friday night (September 27), including No. 5 Cooper vs No. 16 Highlands.
A big top 15 matchup kicked off the week Thursday when No. 3 Dupont Manual Crimsons took a lopsided loss to No. 15 Christian Academy-Louisville. Dupont looks to show themselves against another proven team in hopes to go 6-0 while Christian Academy-Louisville wants to correct the two game slide they have had the past couple weeks.
You can follow all of the KHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Kentucky high school football action on Friday night.
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports